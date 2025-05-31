Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 31, 2025, predicts career growth ahead

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 31, 2025 04:08 AM IST

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 31, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Spread the love around and also make the relationship enticing today.

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says,  Do not control the emotions

Settle the issues in the love affair and value the expectations of the seniors at the job. Minor financial issues may come up and health can also be a concern.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today, May 31, 2025: Both wealth & health demands special attention.(Freepik)
Sagittarius Horoscope Today, May 31, 2025: Both wealth & health demands special attention.(Freepik)

Spread the love around and also make the relationship enticing today. Your professional life will have troubles but you will overcome them. Both wealth & health demands special attention.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today 

Expect minor issues in the love affair and you may also be a part of the dispute between your lover and a friend that can complicate things in the second part of the day. You need to be open in communication and should not force opinions on partners. Settle the issues of the past and avoid unpleasant conversations. A romantic dinner or a surprise gift is an easy way to make the relationship stronger. Your parents will approve of the love and you may also discuss taking the relationship to a new level. 

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today 

There will be disciplinary issues at the workplace and you should also be ready to be a victim of office politics. Ensure you maintain a good rapport with the human resources team or with your senior to overcome this crisis. Those who are in the notice period will find some good opportunities. A new project may be launched today and you will be assigned a crucial responsibility which will also be an opportunity to display your professional potential. 

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today 

Minor financial issues may come up but the routine life will be unaffected. A medical emergency at home may be there. A needy friend or relative will also ask for financial assistance today. Some females will also buy a new property while you can also consider buying electronic appliances. Those who are into entrepreneurship will sign new partnership deals and as funds flow in, expansion to new territories will be easy.

 

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today 

Though minor ailments will be there, the general health is good. Spend more time with people with a positive attitude. You may have viral fever, sore throat, and pain in your knees. However, these won’t be serious. Some children will complain about dental issues which will need medical attention. Pregnant females must avoid lifting heavy objects. 

 

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

 

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 31, 2025, predicts career growth ahead
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On