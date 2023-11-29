Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 30, 2023 predicts start of a love affair

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No hurdle will stop you today Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for November 30, 2023: Minor issues may happen in the love life and professionally you are good today.

Keep your relationship strong by settling old issues. The professional success will also pave the way for more official assignments, leading to career growth.

While prosperity will be showered today, be careful about the expenditure. Minor issues may happen in the love life and professionally you are good today. However, my health is good today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Be cautious about love today. Avoid unpleasant talks and also do not interfere in the personal affairs of your lover. This signals your respect for the person which will strengthen the bonding. Married Sagittarius females have higher chances of getting conceived and you can think about expanding the family. Be careful as there can be issues connected with the in-laws, especially when you have an extended family. Some long-distance relationships will break up today.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Your professional aspirations will motivate you to accept new responsibilities today. Be calm at the workplace and focus on the job. Be innovative at team meetings and present your ideas without inhibition. Salespersons will travel a lot today while chefs, graphic designers, and business analysts will have a packed schedule. Those who are planning a job change will be lucky today to find one. Entrepreneurs may find new partnerships that will work well.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Financially you are good which means, there are opportunities to do shopping today. You may consider buying home appliances and electronic gadgets. However, the day is not auspicious to buy a new vehicle.

Some male natives will also find fortune through an online lottery. Those who are keen to try luck in the share market can try it to reap good returns in the future.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Your health is good no major medical issue will come up today. However, those who have diabetes must be careful about their diet. Children may develop a viral fever that may stop them from attending school. Switch your favorite soft drink with a healthy beverage such as fruit juice today and also avoid both alcohol and tobacco for a day.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

