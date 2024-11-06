Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, November 06, 2024 predicts a good income

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Overcome the hassles with a smile Today, ensure you meet the expectations of the lover to make the love affair fruitful. Avoid productivity-related issues at work. Handle wealth carefully. Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, November 6, 2024. Today, ensure you meet the expectations of the lover to make the love affair fruitful.

Maintain a strong bond with your partner. Go for challenges at the workplace and ensure you succeed in overcoming them. While you are financially productive today, health can give you a tough time.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Your priority should be to keep the lover happy. Avoid unpleasant conversations today and ensure you both share a strong bond. Be supportive of the lover today and this can have a positive impact on the love affair. Handle all ego-related issues with care. Some females will receive support from their parents which will pave the way for marriage. Getting into casual hooks ups is not a wise decision as this can compromise your current relationship.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Those who have recently joined a company must be careful while giving opinions at team meetings. The first half of the day will be a little troublesome and businessmen need to be extra cautious, especially while signing new deals or launching new projects. Those who deal with finance, manufacturing, construction, and textiles will see good income today. Government employees will have a normal day but lawyers, judges, policepersons, and revenue officers will have tough issues at the office today.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Despite minor hiccups in investments, you will receive good money today. This ensures a happy lifestyle where you may even buy a new property or vehicle. Some females will be fortunate to inherit a family property. There will be issues related to payments in business and entrepreneurs must be careful to meet them. Some traders may develop issues in raising funds while the second part of the day is good to resolve a property issue with a sibling.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may come up including viral infections that may stop you from traveling. Be careful about your diet and also drink plenty of water today. Seniors will have pain in joints. Sleep-related issues will also be a concern today. Some females, especially those in the middle ages develop breath-related problems as well as digestion issues.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)