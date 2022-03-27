Sagittarius Horoscope predictions for March 27: Doing meditation will help you

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23- Dec 21)

If you are meeting a true Sagittarius born personality, be ready to meet someone with qualities like wild, courageous and adventurous. You make the most excited and enthusiastic beings on the planet and are ever ready to travel and explore to any part of the world. You have this curiosity and inquisitive sense in you, wherever you go. You are a social person and love to stay in the company of people and being lonely is something that you dread in your life. Today, it is best advised to you that must not freak out and panic if things and people don’t turn out as you expected them to be. Doing meditation will help you to provide the right kind of motivation and vision in life to go through the challenges and tough situations that life may throw at you today.



Sagittarius Finance Today

Planning your expenses list should be on your priority to do list for today in matters of finance and money. You shall remain in an observant mood today and make the move only when required and you have the gut to do it right.



Sagittarius Family Today

Your family life has been through a lot in the recent times. But today is the time to make merry and feel happy about the current situation of peace and happiness in your family. Plan a diner outing with all your family members.



Sagittarius Career Today

You are going to feel a bit bossy in the office today. You may give some strict orders to your juniors in your work place and you may feel the need to be a little strict with the current wok scenario to make some changes.



Sagittarius Health Today

Your neck and back bone can give some pain in the body. You must maintain the right posture and walk in between to stay active and refreshed. Stay hydrated as well.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

It is time to unleash the real romantic lover hidden inside you. Make the best time with your partner or spouse today. It is a lucky day for singles, as they might get a chance to get mingled very soon in their lives.



Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

