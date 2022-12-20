Sagittarius Horoscope Today, December 20, 2022: Get ready for beautiful memories

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Desc 21)

Dear Sagittarius, you may be sure to benefit from any property related transaction that you undertake today. Daily Astrological Prediction says, your finances may be decent. You may go in for some physical activity that may give you pleasure and satisfaction of keeping fit. You may not have any kind of junk food. You may also get indulged in an outdoor adventure with your beloved. There may be a strong chance today that your long-lost love may return to your life today. The kind of support that you may receive from your boss may make you feel more confident in your professional domain.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Monetary gains from various sources may keep your funds stable. There may be a chance to work on them and improve them further. It may be beneficial for you to spend efficiently so as to have future security. Do remember, money may be required for many important tasks in life; food and clothes may not be all that you want.

Sagittarius Family Today

Sagittarius, family relations may become tense today as there may be some minor disagreements among the two generations. Do not bother as this may be a regular scenario among families; disagreements do occur and things get resolved with time. You simply need to understand how to handle these sensitive situations.

Sagittarius Career Today

What a day for you on the professional front Sagittarius! Today, you may achieve what you always thought of. It may seem to you as if the entire creation may be working to support you. You may take some stern actions to improve your work performance.

Sagittarius Health Today

Dear Sagittarius, you may look at adopting an active lifestyle that may keep you away from minor ailments. You may have your meals at a fixed time. Though you may be healthy and there may be no health issue, you may still be conscious to always stay fit and not get sick.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Sagittarius, today may be a fortunate day for you when you and your partner may reach a higher destination in your relationship. There may be a sense of security and a lifetime commitment for each other. You may celebrate this juncture by having a romantic dinner tonight.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

