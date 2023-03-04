Sagittarius Horoscope Today, March 4, 2023: A lucky day awaits you

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you may find some answers at work as you perform outstandingly. The perks of a performer are likely to surprise you. You may feel like you are on cloud 9 at work today. Financially, you may expect a steady source of income and some reasonable profits. However, the time may not be right to invest in real estate as the market seems a little frisky. Your health should not be a concern today as you might feel quite comfortable and active. It’s time to embrace your flaws and emanate confidence. Things seem quite promising on the family front. It might get a little too crowded at home today as unexpected guests land up. Your love life seems to be quite a on track today. You might exchange little sweet nothings with your partner as they shower you with love, care, and affection. Overall, the day is going to promise you luck and prosperity today.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Finances seem quite stable at the moment. You may think about starting a side hustle if you are struggling with some extra income. Those in jobs can expect a stable income and business owners can also get steady returns.

Sagittarius Family Today

It might get a little busy at work today as you struggle to fulfill the needs of so many people. It’s a good idea to take some external help as chaos can lead to fights and complaints.

Sagittarius Career Today

Your career is on track, Sagittarius natives. You may think about getting to leadership roles as your skill set improves everyday. Those in business might find end up getting into a lucrative partnership.

Sagittarius Health Today

A healthy body is a reflection of a healthy kind. You may get a little serious about your health as you learn to prioritize your needs and body demands. You might have to work out more to get that perfect body.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

It’s time to indulge in a love affair as passion consumes you. Your partner may demand extra time and attention today. You may find little things to love about your partner. Singles may find someone and start a new dating chapter.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON