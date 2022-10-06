Sagittarius Horoscope Today, October 6, 2022: A good day for property deals

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Desc 21) Dear Sagittarius, you may be extremely good at managing your finances. Just like any other day, today also may be satisfying for you with regards to finance. You may get a steady income without making any effort. Things may be smooth and money may not pose any problem. Your family may demand your time; however, you may find it difficult to sit with them. Your children may turn rude at some point of discussion. It may hurt you a bit but you may ignore. Work front may be good as you may have the flexibility to assign your work to your partner. Your work may get done without you taking any pain. You may enjoy this current state of bliss.

Sagittarius Finance Today Sagittarius, for you, today may be an average day with a decent financial security. You may have positive result in all financial deals that you close today. You may have an absolutely amazing inflow of fund from an unexpected source.

Sagittarius Family Today Dear Sagittarius, do not test your family’s patience today. Be careful with what you say to them when you discuss anything. Try to be polite as they may not understand your point of view. Family issues, if any, may get entangled further and you may not be able to resolve anything. Stay calm as these things are a part of life.

Sagittarius Career Today Your analytical ability and deep understanding may make you successful today. You may have enough time to relax as there may not be lots of work pressure today.

Sagittarius Health Today Your health may make you full of life and enthusiasm. You may love to take part in different physical activities happening around you. Joining a fitness club may add to your good health. You may try to keep pace with people who are conscious about their health.

Sagittarius Love Life Today You may have to be somewhat attentive with your beloved today. You may avoid discussing any weak point as it may result it in a disaster. You may need to wait for the right time. Support of your loved ones is likely to improve your relationship with them.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON