Scorpio Daily Horoscope for February 25: Success likely to touch your feet

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your hard work and luck may support you well today; therefore utilize this time well to act on your dreams. While you are focused on the big picture, don't forget about the little details that are needed to make that bigger picture come to life. Some of you will be able to complete your pending tasks and will get success in new plans and endeavours. This is also the best time to complete stalled work, so complete all your pending tasks. Help is likely to be forthcoming from unexpected quarters. Your dreams about a luxurious vacation could turn into a dazzling reality today as you may finally put your plans into motion. Opting for an under-construction property can be a feasible option for those looking to own a roof over their head. Students will need to pay attention to weak subjects to improve their overall scores in exams.

Scorpio Finance Today

Stay away from speculative activities like lottery or gambling and instead trust your hard work and effort to earn profit. During the middle of the day, you can have monetary gains and can convert your old losses into profit.

Scorpio Family Today

Your siblings could face some changes in their careers and may need your guidance. So remain available. Blessings of elders are likely to help you in solving most of your issues and may even bring success.

Scorpio Career Today

Your opponents can put you in some trouble; hence it is advised not to get involved in any argument or fight with them. Try to maintain good relations with senior management at your work to get a good shot at the plum projects.

Scorpio Health Today

It is advisable to take proper care of your health as you may face some issues. Try to be more decisive and not take things carelessly. The day is favourable for outdoor activities, moderate exercise will have a positive effect on your overall wellbeing.

Scorpio Love Life Today

There are strong indications that your love life will be blissful as you get an enthusiastic response from a dream person. This is an auspicious time for married people. Love is likely to increase and you will feel happy and contented.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026