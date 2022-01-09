Scorpio Daily Horoscope for January 9 : A blissful phase for children

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today, the day promises to be better than what it was yesterday. You may be able to work independently and prove your worth. Any task that you finish now is likely to speak for itself. Your undivided attention towards your assignments may help you manage difficult situations with ease. You are likely to word towards your long-term goals. Thinking clearly and choosing wisely may become your success mantra for the day. On the social front, your generous deeds may be brought to light by people that matter the most. Fame and fortune are in the store for you. Your interest in humanitarian activities is likely to increase and with a secure position, you may be able to help those in need. Work out all possible angles before embarking on a long journey with young children. It may be tiresome and may not be an enjoyable affair.

Scorpio Finance Today

On the economic front, you are likely to receive handsome profits from unexpected quarters, bringing you financial security. Your overseas contacts may help you broaden your business horizons in foreign lands.

Scorpio Family Today

On the domestic front, your relationship with your loved ones, which were strained in the past, may improve for the better. This is likely to bring back warmth and harmony in the family. Children will enjoy the blissful phase.

Scorpio Career Today

On the job front, there may be mixed developments. Laziness may take away leadership roles from you. Seniors may not be quite impressed. However, your ability to work under extreme pressure calmly may get you noticed.

Scorpio Health Today

On the health front, your body might start to show signs of wear and tear. You may need to slow down and take time out to relax amid a hectic lifestyle. Dietary changes may bring you a calmer and healthier lifestyle.

Scorpio Love Life Today

On the romantic front, some of you may plan to tie the knot with your beloved. Both sets of parents are likely to give their consent. Love is in the air for singles that are likely to find an appropriate match.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

