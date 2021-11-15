Scorpio Daily Horoscope for November 15: A disturbing day ahead

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today, you will work alone and independently and prove your mettle both on your professional and personal fronts. You will be determined and focused on the tasks at hand and will manage them without any difficulty. You are likely to mould challenging situations in your favour and work towards achieving your long-term goals. The decisions you make today will impact your future; so you need to think clearly and choose wisely. Your resourcefulness will come in handy when initiating taxing tasks, which is likely to bring you fame. Open up to people and keep your introvert nature aside, as it will help you win friends along the way.

Scorpio Finance Today

Today, your social contacts will help you further your overseas business contracts, bringing handsome profits. Traders will earn from their side business. Investments are likely to give good gains to start a new project.

Scorpio Family Today

On the domestic front, your interpersonal relationships are likely to improve for the better. This will make the family atmosphere very pleasant. Children will engage in homely activities, which will bring peace and happiness at home.

Scorpio Career Today

On the professional front, there could be some discouraging developments. Your relationship with your seniors is likely to be stressful. Carrying out your duties diligently will help you make it past the tough times.

Scorpio Health Today

Neglecting your health is likely to show its adverse effects on your overall wellbeing. Chronic ailments might return if left untreated for long. Light exercises and dietary changes will lead you towards a healthier lifestyle.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Right now is the perfect time to settle down in matrimony with your beloved. Those already married will find romance and sensuality at the peak of their blissful relationship. Singles are likely to find an appropriate match.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

