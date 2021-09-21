Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Sept 21: Be attentive on health and love life

Scorpio

People born under this sign are emotional and passionate, but tend to be jealous and stubborn. Today, your negative traits can manifest themselves and trouble your mind. Give due attention to your health and love life to make the day satisfactory.

Scorpio Finance Today

What you have in savings may not be adequate for what you have in mind, so look for all the loan options and go in for the one with least interest. It is best to take an education loan, if a family youngster wants to pursue higher education from a premier institute.

Scorpio Family Today

Spending quality time with family is likely to strengthen loving bonds. You may have to make the staying arrangements for a pet, if you are planning an out of the country trip. Those on a trip to a less-frequented destination will get a chance to indulge in the traditional local cuisine of the area.

Scorpio Career Today

Your expertise is something your colleagues and subordinates look up to and this can make you indispensable at work. You may become the chief negotiator in a deal and manage to swing it your company’s way. An honour or award awaits some students, who have excelled in studies.

Scorpio Health Today

Leaving workouts halfway and indulging once again in junk food will get you back to where you started on your fitness journey. Don’t take any risks in sports or you can get out of action for long. An old ailment may make a comeback, putting you in discomfort.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Partner’s former lover can arrive on the scene and upset you. You may have all sorts of negative thoughts about your relationship, as you feel your lover is avoiding you. Partner may look reserved today, find out why. A disagreement with spouse can escalate into a fight, so be careful.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Brown

