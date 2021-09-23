Scorpio Daily Horoscope For Sept 23: Keep calm and carry on

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Great professional openings and sound wellbeing is indicated in your sign today. The positive way things turn in the day will have a bearing on the future, so expect good things to come you. Mental clarity and an increased decisiveness will enable you to observe things in a new light. The new perspective of yours is likely to being praise and appreciation. You will seek ways to make your life more comfortable. You need to keep your cool even in provocative situations as letting the anger get the better of you will complicate the issue at hand. The property owned by you may become a great source of pride and bring security and stability. The off-road trip that some of you may be planning with your friends will be exciting and thrilling.

Scorpio Finance Today

Scorpions need not worry about money matters as situation on financial front will remain satisfactory despite rising expenses. Wise investment promise handsome returns as the market stabilizes after a period of upheaval. Steady income in the offing for those freelancing for some time.

Scorpio Family Today

With the advice of the elderly, your issues with members of the family will be resolved amicably. The day favors a matrimonial event within the family along with the possibility of maternal bliss, so move ahead confidently.

Scorpio Career Today

You need to watch your step on the professional front, as you are being closely watched by those who matter. Keep your focus strictly on the work at hand, as not doing so may make you lag behind.

Scorpio Health Today

You have to embrace a careful disposition in the wellbeing matters today. Yoga and meditation may hold a special interest for you and prove immensely beneficial. Stay away from excesses at all costs.

Scorpio Love Life Today

You will get the opportunity to meet someone, who had meant much to you in the years gone back, and possibly rekindle an old romance. Wedding bells cannot be ruled out for those in a long-term relationship.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

