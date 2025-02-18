Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 18, 2025 predicts launching of new businesses

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in fair games Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 18, 2025. There will be prosperity and health will also be fair to you.

Keep the relationship free from egos. Pay attention the professional assignments to give the best results. Utilize wealth diligently and have a good lifestyle.

Ensure you give more time for the lover and sit together discussing the future. Do not compromise on ideals at work. There will be prosperity and health will also be fair to you.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

You should value the personal space of the lover and not let egos play spoilsport. Be careful about the interference of a third person in the love affair. This can lead to tremors today and some females will even suffer from mental stress. Some love affairs will demand more communication. Those who are traveling must talk to their lover over the phone today. Meet someone special while traveling or at an official event. You may also propose to get a positive response.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

No major challenge will come up at the office. However, some clients will have troubles related to specific projects and you may take charge to settle the issues. You may also consider attending to resolve an issue with a coworker. Entrepreneurs will see opportunities to expand the business to new locations Job seekers can confidently attend interviews to clear them. Some traders handling healthcare, food, construction, machines, and automation will have a tough time.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will exist. A property will be sold or you may also buy one. Females can expect a hike in salary which will have an impact on the bank statement. There can also be issues related to property at home, where your relationship with siblings will take a hit. You may be able to repay old dues loans. Some professionals will also launch new businesses to augment their fortune. You may also be successful in buying a vehicle today.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Ensure you maintain a healthy lifestyle. Take care of the diet and start exercising today. Those who have digestion-related issues will feel better today. Avoid alcohol today and also be careful while driving at night. Some children will have viral fever, sore throat, or sneezing issues. If medicines are prescribed to you, make sure you take medications and vitamins on time.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)