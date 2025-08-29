Scorpio Horoscope Today for August 29, 2025: Businessmen may be successful in launching new concepts

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be a patient listener today Stay happy in your love life and bring positivity. You’ll have a busy office schedule today, followed by good wealth. Health issues may trouble you today. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be romantic today to stay happy in the relationship. Handle every professional responsibility with care. Wealth will come in, but there can be health issues that you need to be careful about.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Keep the love affair simple and straight today. Minor disturbances may be there, but you should not let them impact the free flow of romance. Your lover may be expressive, and it is also crucial to consider the feelings of your partner while spending time together. Some females will be successful in getting back the old love, and though this will bring back happiness in life, it is also crucial not to hurt the present relationship.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Be professional today at the workplace, and this will show positive results. Your commitment at the workplace will reflect in your career growth. Some new tasks will demand working additional hours. You may also require travelling today for job reasons, while those who have job interviews scheduled can attend them confidently. Consider new responsibilities that will also require you to brush up on your technical skills. Businessmen will be successful in launching new concepts. Students may clear the examinations with ease.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in, and you are good to spend on personal pleasures. However, you should also be careful to have a proper financial plan today. Some females will settle monetary issues with friends and relatives, while there can also be minor property issues within the family. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters for trade expansions. You may also repay a bank loan.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

There can be health issues. People suffering from heart and lung ailments need to be sure not to miss the medication. Those who are into athletics need to be extra attentive to accidents. Pregnant female natives need to avoid adventure sports today. Some minor natives may also have bruises while playing today. You should also be careful to carry a medical kit while travelling.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)