Scorpio Horoscope Today for August 9, 2025: The cosmos guides you to avoid office romance

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you love challenges Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Give up personal egos in the love affair today. Be ready to take up new responsibilities at the workplace. Both wealth and health may give you a tough time today.

A mature attitude is required in the relationship today to handle internal issues. Be diplomatic at the office and utilize every opportunity to grow. There will be monetary challenges and health issues.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

You are fortunate today that your love life will be a smooth-flowing stream. No chaotic incident will disturb your relationship, and you will enjoy every moment with your lover. Spend more time together and ensure you support your lover in both personal and professional endeavors. The second part of the day is auspicious to discuss the relationship with the parents. Females may patch up with ex-lovers, which will bring back happiness in their lives. Married male natives must stay away from office romance, as their spouse will find this unacceptable today.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Be diligent in taking up crucial tasks at the office. Some assignments may be challenging, and those who are in senior positions will require working extra hours. Bankers, accountants, and financial managers need to be careful about balance statements. Government employees can expect a location change. No office politics will help you today, and instead, you will be in an embarrassing situation. You should also be ready to travel for job reasons, while businessmen handling electronics, footwear, and textiles will see opportunities to sign new deals.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

There can be issues related to wealth, and some previous investments may not bring the expected results. You should not lend a big amount to a friend or sibling, as there will be trouble in getting it back. You may develop monetary arguments with friends, and it is crucial to avoid such situations. You should not invest in a speculative business. Fixed deposits and mutual funds are, however, safe investment options of the day.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

You may develop chest-related issues, and diabetic natives may also require consulting a doctor today. It is good to have control over the diet. Minor stomach infections may disturb children. Be careful while using the staircase. Females may have complaints related to gynecological issues, and some natives will also develop rashes on the skin.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

