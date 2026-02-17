Edit Profile
    Scorpio Horoscope Today for February 17, 2026: Your negotiation skills may work out in handling foreign clients

    Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today: New responsibilities will come up today.

    Published on: Feb 17, 2026 4:07 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You prefer fair games

    Be composed in the love affair. Ensure you take up challenges at work to prove your professional mettle. There can be minor health issues, but wealth is good.

    Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Spend more time with your lover and ensure you handle crucial professional challenges today. Minor health issues may be there, but your financial status will be in good shape today.

    Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

    Be cool in the relationship. You must pick the day to spend more time together. You both may require supporting each other in personal and professional endeavors. Single male natives will see a new person with whom they can open their hearts. Some long-distance affairs that were on the verge of breaking up will get a new lease of life. Settle the issues today with an open mind and a positive attitude.

    Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

    New responsibilities will come up today. There will be opportunities to move abroad. This will be more visible in finance, healthcare, IT, architecture, electronics, and aviation profiles. Your negotiation skills will work out in handling foreign clients. Some new ventures will also work out today, and hence, do not hesitate to launch new concepts today. Some tasks will require you to work additional hours. If you are not happy with your present job, apply for a new one today.

    Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

    The second part of the day is good to donate money to charity. Some natives will renovate the house, which is not a bad idea. However, the returns from previous investments may not be as good as you expected, and this may affect your decision to buy a new property. The finance stuck with the clients may be released today, and this ensures better business prospects for entrepreneurs.

    Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

    Your health is crucial today. There can be allergy-related issues that will need medical attention. Those who have a history of cardiac illness may develop complications. Seniors will also have mental stress over the family affairs. Children may complain about minor bruises and oral health issues. Practicing yoga and meditation will help you resolve sleep-related problems. You should also be careful while lifting heavy objects.

    Scorpio Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
    • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
    • Symbol: Scorpion
    • Element: Water
    • Body Part: Sexual Organs
    • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
    • Lucky Day: Tuesday
    • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
    • Lucky Number: 4
    • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

    Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
