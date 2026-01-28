Edit Profile
    Scorpio Horoscope Today for January 28, 2026: Do not make crucial financial decisions

    Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today: You may also be dragged into a property–related issue within the family.

    Published on: Jan 28, 2026 4:07 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No tasks will be a challenge today!

    Catch up with happy love moments today. Professional challenges will exist, but handle them. You will clear all financial issues, and your health will be normal.

    Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    The robust love life brings happiness today. Professionally, you will succeed in making optimum results. Despite economic well-being, do not make crucial financial decisions. Your health will be good today.

    Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

    Your love life will be highly sensual and sensible today. Be careful about the words you use while having heated discussions. Some females will reconcile with the ex-lover. There will also be issues in the love affair in the form of the interference of a third person, which you need to control. Office romance may sound good in books, but it may be dangerous in real life, especially if you are married. You may also pick the day to surprise your lover with gifts.

    Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

    Your commitment at the workplace will be questioned by a senior. This may mentally upset you. IT, healthcare, hospitality, aviation, banking, and media professionals will be under pressure. Those who have recently joined an organization must be careful while making suggestions at team meetings, as this may invite unwanted attention. Some students will have trouble related to examinations today. However, most natives will crack interviews in the first half of the day. Businessmen should also be careful while handling policy-related topics, where political authorities are involved.

    Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in. This is a good time to resolve a monetary issue with a friend. A sibling will need financial assistance for a health or legal problem. You may also provide money for charity in the second half of the day. You may also be dragged into a property–related issue within the family. You will find this a suitable day to renovate the house, plan a family vacation, or even buy electronic appliances.

    Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

    Your health will be good. However, it is good to maintain a balanced persona and professional life. Keep a distance from both alcohol and tobacco. Seniors may have minor age-related issues, including body aches and trouble walking. Avoid eating too much oily food and food from outside. You should also be careful while using a wet floor. Some children may also have oral health issues.

    Scorpio Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
    • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
    • Symbol: Scorpion
    • Element: Water
    • Body Part: Sexual Organs
    • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
    • Lucky Day: Tuesday
    • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
    • Lucky Number: 4
    • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

    Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

