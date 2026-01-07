Scorpio Horoscope Today for January 7, 2026: You should stay away from petty office politics

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You determine the destiny Take steps to troubleshoot all personal issues. It contributes to your office performance. Be confident about the business demands. Health issues exist today. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Look for pleasant moments in love and ensure you meet the expectations of your lover. Be careful at work not to invite the ire of seniors. Your financial status permits diligent monetary decisions. A minor health issue will trouble you.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

You should be careful to keep the lover happy while spending time together. Provide the personal space to the lover. This will strengthen the bonding. As the chances of conceiving are higher today for married females, couples can plan to start a new family. Ensure your relationship is always pleasant, and do not get into a new relationship without a break-up.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

New tasks will knock on your door today. Do not hesitate to take up new responsibilities, but do not assume things will be a cakewalk. Some bankers and accountants may face troubles related to money in the second half of the day. You should stay away from petty politics at the office that may hamper your productivity and reputation. Today is good to negotiate with a foreign client. Have a change in the job as you have brighter chances of clearing an interview.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Financial prosperity will be at your side. This will help you make crucial monetary decisions. You may go ahead with the plan to buy jewelry or electronic appliances. Some natives will travel today with the family, and funds will not be an issue. Be sensible while investing money in the stock market today. A sibling may ask for financial assistance, and you may provide it. Businessmen will raise funds through promoters.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

There can be breath-related issues. Some children will also develop viral or skin-related infections. You may also develop oral health issues, while females may complain about pain in the ear. If you are on vacation, it is good to avoid adventurous activities. It is good to be careful about the diet. Add proteins and nutrients to the menu and cut down on oil and sugar. You should also be careful not to take the office stress home.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)