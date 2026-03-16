Scorpio Horoscope Today for March 16, 2026: The second part of the day is good to attend job interviews

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not compromise on ideals Ensure the relationship is robust today. Continue giving the best output at work through commitment and discipline. Both finance & health are at your side. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Spend more time with the lover. You need to be a smart worker to complete every assigned task. Financial well-being ensures good investment today. No major health issue will trouble you.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today Consider making the relationship stronger through open communication. You may plan a vacation or spend time together to discuss the future. Avoid letting a friend or a relative interfere in the love affair. Be careful not to get into arguments over the past. You should also not get in touch with an ex-lover, as this may seriously impact the present relationship. Female natives have high chances of conceiving, and you need to be ready to welcome a new member to the family.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today New responsibilities make you work harder, and the organization expects you to deliver better. The second part of the day is also good to attend job interviews. You may update your technical skills to prove your calibre at client sessions. Those who have recently joined an organization must put in efforts to prove their mettle. Traders handling jewelry, fashion accessories, textiles, electronics, and IT peripherals will see good returns today. Students will also be successful in clearing examinations.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today Despite the prosperity, you are expected to have total control over the expenditure. The first half of the day is good to buy jewelry as well as property. Businessmen should also avoid arguments or fights with legal authorities today. Some natives will also donate money to charity today. Females who aspire to launch a business will find the day most suitable.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today Health will be good. However, you must be careful not to take the office stress home. You may have pain in the eyes today. Some natives will also complain about sleep-related issues. You also need to drink plenty of water and must stay away from alcohol. Some natives will also develop skin infections and visual issues that will need a doctor’s consultation.

Scorpio Sign Attributes Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)