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    Scorpio Horoscope Today for March 16, 2026: The second part of the day is good to attend job interviews

    Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today: Avoid letting a friend or a relative interfere in the love affair.

    Published on: Mar 16, 2026 9:21 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not compromise on ideals

    Ensure the relationship is robust today. Continue giving the best output at work through commitment and discipline. Both finance & health are at your side.

    Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Spend more time with the lover. You need to be a smart worker to complete every assigned task. Financial well-being ensures good investment today. No major health issue will trouble you.

    Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

    Consider making the relationship stronger through open communication. You may plan a vacation or spend time together to discuss the future. Avoid letting a friend or a relative interfere in the love affair. Be careful not to get into arguments over the past. You should also not get in touch with an ex-lover, as this may seriously impact the present relationship. Female natives have high chances of conceiving, and you need to be ready to welcome a new member to the family.

    Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

    New responsibilities make you work harder, and the organization expects you to deliver better. The second part of the day is also good to attend job interviews. You may update your technical skills to prove your calibre at client sessions. Those who have recently joined an organization must put in efforts to prove their mettle. Traders handling jewelry, fashion accessories, textiles, electronics, and IT peripherals will see good returns today. Students will also be successful in clearing examinations.

    Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

    Despite the prosperity, you are expected to have total control over the expenditure. The first half of the day is good to buy jewelry as well as property. Businessmen should also avoid arguments or fights with legal authorities today. Some natives will also donate money to charity today. Females who aspire to launch a business will find the day most suitable.

    Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

    Health will be good. However, you must be careful not to take the office stress home. You may have pain in the eyes today. Some natives will also complain about sleep-related issues. You also need to drink plenty of water and must stay away from alcohol. Some natives will also develop skin infections and visual issues that will need a doctor’s consultation.

    Scorpio Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
    • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
    • Symbol: Scorpion
    • Element: Water
    • Body Part: Sexual Organs
    • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
    • Lucky Day: Tuesday
    • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
    • Lucky Number: 4
    • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

    Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Scorpio Horoscope Today For March 16, 2026: The Second Part Of The Day Is Good To Attend Job Interviews

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    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
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