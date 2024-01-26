 Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 2,6, 2024 predicts financial benefits soon | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 2,6, 2024 predicts financial benefits soon

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 26, 2024 12:07 AM IST

Read Scorpio daily horoscope for Jan 26, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. You will develop migraine in the first part of the day.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, - Beat all the challenges today

Be careful to settle the disputes in the love affair. Show the willingness to take up new official roles. You are good at money &no major health issues exist.

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, January 26, 2024: Have a balanced personal and professional life today.
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, January 26, 2024: Have a balanced personal and professional life today.

Have a balanced personal and professional life today. The romantic relationship will be intact and official duties will also be discharged. Ensure you take the proper care of your health. Finance is also good today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Today, be ready to embrace a happy love. Spend time with the lover and ensure you share your emotions. You will receive moral support from the partner in every endeavor and this will strengthen the bonding. Single Scorpios will meet someone special while traveling or at a function. Females attending a function will be the center of attraction and will receive proposals. Some females will also go back to the old relationship.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Your sincere approach towards the job is fabulous. Be careful to take up new responsibilities. Those who are in healthcare and IT will see opportunities abroad and can make moves accordingly. Those who are on a notice period will see positive twists in their professional life. It is wise to keep office politics out of the professional life. Businessmen need to have a harmonious relationship with their partners for the smooth running of the business. However, you’ll be able to launch new concepts without hurdles.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will trouble you today. Wealth will come from different sources including a previous investment. Some Scorpios will see this day as perfect the settle the ending dues. You may also end a financial dispute with a sibling. Those who aspire to renovate the home can go ahead with the plan. Those who are into business will find good sources to fund money.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

You will develop migraine in the first part of the day. There can also be issues associated with ears and eyes. Skin infections will be common among children which will require medical attention. Those with a history of cardiac issues need to be extremely careful especially while handling heavy objects. Avoid lifting heavy objects and also ensure you have mental peace at home and the office.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

