Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, July 10, 2024 predicts family planning

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, scorpios are master performers Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, July 10, 2024: Shower love today &accept it back. Y

Shower love today &accept it back. Your positive attitude will help in taking up leadership roles at work. Prosperity will let you make smart decisions.

Troubleshoot relationship issues and take up new assignments at work. Your performance will win accolades. You are good in terms of finance and health is also perfect.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Be careful to not hurt the feelings of your lover. While you spend more time together, avoid unpleasant discussions that may also involve delving into the past. Today, you may also resolve old issues with the ex-lover which will mark the restarting of an old love affair. Lovers can also seriously discuss the plans with their parents. Some people may also find lost love which would bring the fun and joy back to life. Married females also conceive today and you can be serious about expanding the family.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Some crucial assignments will keep IT professionals, media persons, ad copy makers, graphic designers, and mechanics busy. Be ready to accept the ire of seniors at the office but do not let it demoralize you. Government employees will have a normal day but lawyers, judges, policepersons, and revenue officers will have tough issues at the office today. This is a good time even to launch new business ventures. Businessmen can consider expanding their business or starting new partnerships.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Speculative business promises good returns today. While real estate is a good option to try luck, it will not be everyone’s cup of tea. Entrepreneurs will have a good time as a financial loan will be approved or financial investments will happen from the side of partners. Female entrepreneurs will also expand the trade to new areas. Some students will need finance to meet the education expenses at a university abroad.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you today. However, it is good to be careful about the lifestyle. Make sure you cut down on eating unhealthy food. Stick to homemade food and skip junk food. Throat infection, migraine, and minor pain in joints will be common among Scorpios.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)