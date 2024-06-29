 Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, June 29, 2024 predicts turbulence in love | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jun 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, June 29, 2024 predicts turbulence in love

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 29, 2024 12:07 AM IST

Read Scorpio daily horoscope for June 29, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Financial prosperity helps in making investment decisions.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be sensible and sensitive

Look for pleasant moments to cherish in the love affair. Settle the professional troubles with diligence. Financial prosperity helps in making investment decisions.

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, June 29, 2024: You are safer when it comes to money today and health will also be normal throughout the day.
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, June 29, 2024: You are safer when it comes to money today and health will also be normal throughout the day.

Resolve every romantic issue with patience. Utilize the opportunities at the job to give the best outcome. You are safer when it comes to money today and health will also be normal throughout the day.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Minor turbulence will be there in the first part of the day. Avoid arguments over frivolous issues and spend more time talking. Some long-distance love affairs may not work out and there can also be factors like a previous love affair, interference of a relative, and ego-related issues that can have a serious impact on your relationship. You may also come across someone special while traveling today, at a restaurant, family function, or while at work.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Some crucial assignments with tight deadlines may make you doubtful but your discipline and commitment will make things easier. Be diplomatic while discussing tasks with the management but also provide your observations which may please the management. Businessmen may face problems in partnerships. Some investors may lose money but most businessmen will find good openings. You should also be careful while signing new partnership deals. Students applying for higher studies will also have good news.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

As prosperity knocks on your door, you will be successful in accomplishing long-cherished goals. You may do luxury shopping and can also renovate the home. Some Scorpios will make flight booking and hotel reservations for a vacation abroad. Some Scorpios will inherit an ancestral property and may also win a legal dispute over a property. Some entrepreneurs will see opportunities to expand their business and funds will be available.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Those who have lung or liver-related issues will develop complications and will need medical attention. Start the day with exercise and ensure you have a balanced diet rich in proteins and nutrients. Give up both alcohol and tobacco today. You may also join a gym today which will help to tone your physique. Eye and throat-related issues may impact you in the second half of the day.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

