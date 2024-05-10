 Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 10, 2024 predicts an old love affair | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 10, 2024 predicts an old love affair

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 10, 2024 12:07 AM IST

Read Scorpio daily horoscope for May 10, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Ensure you also take care of your health.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, no major medical issue will trouble you.

Keep ego out of both personal and professional life. Be careful about finances and plan to make smart investments. Ensure you also take care of your health. Spend more time with the lover to strengthen the romantic bonding. Deliver the best results at the workplace. Despite the prosperity, it is wise to have a controlled expenditure. No major medical issue will trouble you.

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 10,2024: Spend more time with the lover to strengthen the romantic bonding.
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 10,2024: Spend more time with the lover to strengthen the romantic bonding.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today 

Have a great time by spending time together. While you share the emotions, keep egos out of life. You may also plan a romantic weekend where you both can take a call on marriage.  If you are single, you will find a partner for a long-term relationship. Some Scorpios will meet the ex-flame to rekindle the old affair but married females should stay away from it as this can derail your married life.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

 

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today 

Today is crucial in your career as new tasks will demand you to stay overtime and also meet the deadline considering the expectations of the client. Be careful to not annoy the seniors. Office politics is not your cup of tea. Be innovative at team meetings and managers along with team leaders must have a ‘Plan B’ ready during the client's sessions. Stay away from office dramas, and also possess strong communication with your seniors. Businessmen can confidently go ahead with the expansion plan. The second part is also good for launching a new venture. 

 

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today 

Your financial status is good as wealth will flow in from different sources. You may buy a new property today or will also inherit an ancestral property. A sibling may ask for financial help and you may provide it as the condition permits so. The second part of the day is also good for resolving the existing monetary issue with a friend. Some fortunate businessmen will find funding for expansion.

 

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today 

You may suffer from high blood pressure as well in the second half of the day. Pregnant females must avoid adventure sports including mountain biking and rock climbing. Those who are traveling to hilly terrains must be careful to carry all medicines today. Avoid alcohol today and also be careful while driving at night.

 

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  •  Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  •  Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  •  Symbol: Scorpion
  •  Element: Water
  •  Body Part: Sexual Organs
  •  Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  •  Lucky Day: Tuesday
  •  Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  •  Lucky Number: 4
  •  Lucky Stone: Red Coral

 

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  •  Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  •  Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  •  Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 10, 2024 predicts an old love affair

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On