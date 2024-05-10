Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 10, 2024 predicts an old love affair

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, no major medical issue will trouble you. Keep ego out of both personal and professional life. Be careful about finances and plan to make smart investments. Ensure you also take care of your health. Spend more time with the lover to strengthen the romantic bonding. Deliver the best results at the workplace. Despite the prosperity, it is wise to have a controlled expenditure. No major medical issue will trouble you. Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 10,2024: Spend more time with the lover to strengthen the romantic bonding.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Have a great time by spending time together. While you share the emotions, keep egos out of life. You may also plan a romantic weekend where you both can take a call on marriage. If you are single, you will find a partner for a long-term relationship. Some Scorpios will meet the ex-flame to rekindle the old affair but married females should stay away from it as this can derail your married life.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Today is crucial in your career as new tasks will demand you to stay overtime and also meet the deadline considering the expectations of the client. Be careful to not annoy the seniors. Office politics is not your cup of tea. Be innovative at team meetings and managers along with team leaders must have a ‘Plan B’ ready during the client's sessions. Stay away from office dramas, and also possess strong communication with your seniors. Businessmen can confidently go ahead with the expansion plan. The second part is also good for launching a new venture.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Your financial status is good as wealth will flow in from different sources. You may buy a new property today or will also inherit an ancestral property. A sibling may ask for financial help and you may provide it as the condition permits so. The second part of the day is also good for resolving the existing monetary issue with a friend. Some fortunate businessmen will find funding for expansion.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

You may suffer from high blood pressure as well in the second half of the day. Pregnant females must avoid adventure sports including mountain biking and rock climbing. Those who are traveling to hilly terrains must be careful to carry all medicines today. Avoid alcohol today and also be careful while driving at night.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)