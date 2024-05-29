Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2024 predicts luck for entrepreneurs

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are born to lead Be sincere in love and you’ll see the output. Handle all official pressure with utmost care. Minor wealth issues will be there but health is good today. Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2024: Minor wealth issues will be there but health is good today.

Bury the past and never dig it today to keep the love affair simple and happy. Have a great day in terms of your job. Avoid crucial monetary decisions today and health is good.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Be emotional today and your feelings will melt down the lover. Do not be averse to surprises. While spending more time together, ensure you don’t dig into the past and avoid unpleasant discussions. Be careful to not hurt the lover. Some Scorpios will rekindle an old love affair that may bring happiness in life. However, married natives should stay away from it as the family life will collapse. Single females can expect a proposal today.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Give the best performance at work. Some IT professionals and healthcare employees will move abroad for job purposes. Those who are into sales would have to handle terrible clients diplomatically. Stay out of office gossip. New employees will take time to adjust within the team today. Senior employees will also handle crucial tasks related to foreign projects. Some entrepreneurs may face issues from officials today. Settle this before the day ends.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

The first part of the day may not be productive in terms of money. You will have challenges in raising funds that may also impact the business. Some Scorpios will need to financially help a needy relative or friend who is a part of a legal dispute. Avoid donating money to charity today. However, traders will see good returns today and entrepreneurs may also be successful in raising funds through promoters.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

You may develop cardiac issues in the first part of the day. This will be common among male natives above 50. There can also be liver-related complications. Minor Scorpios may have minor bruises while playing at school or outside. Females may also develop gynecological issues. Avoid food rich in fat and oil and replace it with more vegetables and fruits. Do not take the office pressure to home and spend the evening at a park or along with the family where you be rejuvenated.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)