Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 28, 2023 predicts office responsibilities

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep controversies at bay today Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 28, 2023. Avoid arguments and appreciate each other's success.

You are fortunate to see positive results in both your personal and professional life. Financial success will help you make crucial money-related decisions.

You will see happiness in your love life. Settle the disputes in the love affair before things go out of control. Additional office responsibilities will prove your mettle. Make smart financial decisions today and health will also be fine today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Be sensitive to the preferences of your lover and this will help you maintain harmony in the love life. Avoid arguments and appreciate each other's success. You may be a strong pillar for your partner and continue complementing each other in your endeavors. Those who have already found an interesting person but haven’t expressed their love can do that today without any apprehension as your proposal will be accepted.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

The daily schedule will be tight and this demands you to be at the workplace for additional hours. Your ability to handle teams will help you today. Be gentle while communicating with clients and do not give them a chance to complain. Ensure you don multiple hats today and this promises better career growth. Some entrepreneurs handling pharmaceutical business will face challenges in legal form. Resolve this crisis before things get complicated.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Major financial decisions will be made today. This will include selling or buying a property. Scorpios will see wealth from different sources and you may consider smart investment options including stock and trade. You may send money for personal happiness but ensure it is not spent on unnecessary things and saving is also crucial in the long run. Some Scorpios will need to donate an amount for a celebration at home.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Your general health is good today. But some minor ailments may be there. Viral fever, sore throat, coughing, and body aches will be common among Scorpios today. Females may develop gynecological issues that will require special attention. Practicing yoga and meditation may help you stay calm and composed. While going on adventure trips, ensure that you have a medical kit ready.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857