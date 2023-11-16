Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, November 16, 2023 astro tips for smart investments

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Nothing will beat you today Catch up with a happy personal and professional life today. There will be prosperity and good health today. You may spend to meet up material pleasures today. Scorpio Daily Horoscope, November 16, 2023: Professional life will bring in new opportunities to prove the mettle.

Professional life will bring in new opportunities to prove the mettle. Have a great love life free from troubles. Financially you are stronger while your health will also be good.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Scorpios will come across someone interesting today while traveling, at the office, or while attending a function tonight. Your feelings will be romantic but wait for a day or two to express the emotion. Office romance is not a good idea for married Scorpios as the family life will be compromised. Today is also good to resolve the issues with the old partner as you both may meet again. This will lead to settling up old issues and lucky Scorpios will go back to the old affair.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

You will see a change in the role at the workplace and this will also render opportunities to prove your mettle. Those who have recently joined the office should be diplomatic while expressing their opinions at team meetings. While it is crucial to stay out of office politics, it is also important to accomplish all the assigned tasks without compromising the quality. You will be in the good book of overseas clients and this will help you grow in the organization.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Handle wealth smartly. Some female Scorpios will buy jewelry while male Scorpios will be keen on automobiles. Consider smart financial investment options including shares and stocks but you need to have proper knowledge before making large-scale investments. You may even purchase expensive gifts for dear ones as there won’t be a challenge in meeting the funds.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Avoid adventure sports while on vacation. Pregnant Scorpios must be careful to avoid lifting heavy objects. Those who want to put down the weight or gain muscles can start hitting the gym today. Avoid taking too much stress as it may lead to frequent headaches and sinus problems. Do not skip medicines today and seniors must consult a doctor whenever feeling uneasiness.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON