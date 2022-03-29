Scorpio Horoscope predictions for March 29:Try to detox your mind

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You have this unique quality to always stay optimistic and calm in almost all the situations you face. Your positive attitude towards life helps you in dealing with the most stressful situations. You believe in helping others even the situation is not in your favor. You're out of the box thinking capabilities to make you a winner in most situations. Things may look difficult, but with your grit and dedication, you will conquer all battles with ease and grace. You love to explore new and lesser-explored places with your friends and loved ones. You must take out time from your busy schedule and embark on an adventurous trip with your friends. Let the trip be a well-planned one. If you have been looking for new land, buying a new property can be exceptionally beneficial. You must consider investing in immovable property as well.

Scorpio Finance Today

Long term planning and savings may fetch you good returns and you will be astonished by the good results. This will be a motivation for you to invest more. The net profit will strengthen your bank balance.

Scorpio Family Today

The mood of family members is likely to be upbeat and you must make most of it by spending more time with them at home. You are advised to enjoy the moments and try to detox your soul with the laughter and fun around.

Scorpio Career Today

Things are good on the professional front. Be extra meticulous about taking up new projects. You might not get the desired opportunity and things will be in your favor if you make a wise decision.

Scorpio Health Today

Your workout regime needs to be re-examined by an expert. Watch out for your diet plan and try to maintain a disciplined schedule consistently. Avoid skipping meals as healthy eating to all that matters.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Resolve all your disputes with your partners as the day can be beautiful if you both plan a day out. A good conversation may make things interesting, and the day will be beautiful. So, enjoy the day with your partner.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green





Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026