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    Scorpio Horoscope Today for March 26, 2026: Beware of the interference of a third person in your love life

    Scorpio Horoscope Today: Be careful while attending team discussions and ensure your suggestions do not upset the seniors.

    Updated on: Mar 26, 2026 4:07 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Continue your disciplined life

    A diligent love affair waits for you. Multitask to accomplish every task within the time limit. Financial status is robust. Minor health issues exist today.

    Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Utilize every opportunity to love your partner. You need to be a smart worker to complete every assigned task. Financial well-being ensures good investment today. Some health issues will trouble you.

    Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

    There will be challenges associated with romance today. Your lover expects you to be expressive in the love affair. Beware of the interference of a third person in your love life. Your partner may be misguided or misinformed today, causing you mental trauma. Resolve this crisis by being stern in the relationship. Married females should avoid reconnecting with their ex-lovers, and single natives should also be ready to propose to them today to get a positive response.

    Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

    Be careful while attending team discussions and ensure your suggestions do not upset the seniors. You may travel today for job reasons. Banking, accounting, legal, animation, aviation, copy editing, and mechanical professionals will have a tight schedule, while government employees may expect a change in location. Those who have interviews lined up for today will clear them to get a new job with a better package. Some students will clear university examinations as well as competitive ones today.

    Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

    Financial success will be there. You will receive money in the form of foreign currency from trade. There will also be instances where traders will settle issues in partnerships. Some females will launch a business, and funds will come in through promoters. You may also pick the day to discuss property-related issues within the family. You will find happiness in clearing a monetary issue with a friend, while there will also be relief from property-related issues within the family.

    Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

    Minor medical issues, including viral fever or throat infection, may trouble you, but mostly, your health will be good. However, it is good to keep control over the diet. Those who are travelling should also be careful to carry a medical kit. Some females will complain about gynaecological complaints. Seniors need to be careful while boarding a bus or train, and females should avoid adventurous sports.

    Scorpio Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
    • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
    • Symbol: Scorpion
    • Element: Water
    • Body Part: Sexual Organs
    • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
    • Lucky Day: Tuesday
    • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
    • Lucky Number: 4
    • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

    Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Scorpio Horoscope Today For March 26, 2026: Beware Of The Interference Of A Third Person In Your Love Life

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