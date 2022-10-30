Scorpio Horoscope Today, October 30, 2022: A change in your lifestyle

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) Dear Scorpio, you may be satisfied with your present monetary situation. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may have the capacity to help someone financially. You may do this with an open heart. Some relationships may demand much more from you than what you may provide. This may build a sort of pressure on you. There may be some stress but you may know how to stay calm. On the work front, things may show a drastic improvement. With hard work and strong technical skills, you may grow in the organization. You may take some supplements to boost your immunity. Starting today, daily morning walk may also become a part of your routine.

Scorpio Finance Today

Your financial circumstances may show stability. There may be nothing to worry for. You may spend at ease and meet all domestic expenditures. There may be an opportunity to partner in a new venture. You may take time to study the project before taking any decision.

Scorpio Family Today

Scorpio, there may be some tussle between you and an elderly member of the family. You may try to control your emotions but may find things to be little difficult. However, at the end of it you may handle the situation in an amicable manner.

Scorpio Career Today

You may gain better reputation in your organization. People may come to you for your guidance. Your boss may wish to continue working with you. He/she may assign you a new project. You may feel happy and satisfied with your performance.

Scorpio Health Today

A good day for you Scorpio when you may feel much healthier. The back ache that had bothered you from long may seem to subside. You may work on maintaining good health and may start some exercises. You may determine to bring a change in your lifestyle to improve upon your health.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Dear Scorpio, gear up to enjoy a happy day with your beloved. He/she may plan a romantic evening with you. There may be some surprise package for you. With no conflicts or arguments, everything may seem to be beautiful.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

