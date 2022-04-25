Scorpio Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 25

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today, your dreams may come true and your prayers are likely to be answered. You may get to work with like-minded people, which may benefit everyone in the process. Situations may be to your advantage in such a case. All your hopes to work in sync with your plans are likely to take proper shape now. Your risk-taking ability and your calculated moves may keep you ahead of your rivals every step of the way. You may get to meet influential people on the social front, which may prove to be a blessing in disguise for you. Some of you may face tough times and go through a short period of grief. You need to buckle up and look ahead for new beginnings. Better opportunities may be waiting for you. Make travel plans as this is the perfect time for it. Property dealings may be profitable.

Scorpio Finance Today

Those that have put their money in the stock market are likely to recover good dividends. Financial gains are on the cards through an ancestral property. Some past speculative activities are likely to bring you good returns.

Scorpio Family Today

Despite a hectic work schedule, you may make time for your family, which will cheer them up. An atmosphere of joy and warmth is likely to prevail at home. Take the much-needed break and enjoy the company of your kids.

Scorpio Career Today

On the job front, new assignments, which require a lot of travelling, are likely to drain you out. You may be unable to concentrate on the tasks at hand. Keeping calm in such situations is likely to help you look ahead.

Scorpio Health Today

On the health front, physical activity is likely to keep you in good shape. However, some weather-induced allergies are likely to trouble you. Proper medication and a good diet may help you get rid of the stressors.

Scorpio Love Life Today

On the romantic front, single individuals are likely to find love in an unexpected friend! Be prepared to nurture the new bond. Sensuality may be at its peak. A surprise outdoor trip may bring you two intimately closer.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026