Scorpio Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 3

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You are special because you are one gracious soul and people around you admire you. Dear Scorpio personality, you have this amazing aura and persona that attracts evens the strangers around you. People love your simplicity. You have always stood for the welfare and right of others. You very strongly detest injustice and you are always the first person to help those who are in dire need of help. There are times when you are a bit dominating and you get misinterpreted by your closest and loved ones. But, with your charm, you always manage to convince them that they have been thinking so wrong about you. You can plan a holiday with college friends. You all have been very busy all this while and didn’t connect. The trip can help to reconnect with your gang of friends. Be careful while cracking any lucrative and exciting offers coming your way.

Scorpio Finance Today

Your day will be great with monetary gains. It’s a very good sign that you are making slow but steady progress in your investments. You are advised not to get distracted and keep going on the right track.

Scorpio Family Today

You have always been a family person and love to spend with your family. You are over possessive when it comes to the safety and protection of your family. No one protects your family better than you. These days you are at your best and today your family members will acknowledge the fact that you have them a happy and stable life.

Scorpio Career Today

You have been doing a great job as far as your professional life is concerned. Don't make any hasty decisions while accepting any new job offer. You need to stay calm and act accordingly. Any laxity may prove counterproductive.

Scorpio Health Today

Start your day with a good herbal tea and you will notice that you are more energised and happier. The rest of your day shall remain in good spirits. This positivity and good energy will boost your mental health as well.

Scorpio Love Life Today

You advised me to give love a little more importance today. You must change your indifferent attitude and realise that it is important to give the right attention and respect that a relationship needs to survive. You need to plan your relationship with care for a better future.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026