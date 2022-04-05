Scorpio Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 5

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Dear Scorpio, you are known for exceptional qualities like being over-emotional, caring and loving. Most of the time, it's the small things that make you happy and you find joy in them. Your empathy makes the pure and lovable soul that you are. There might be occasions when people may have underestimated you, but you must know your true worth. You must not pay heed to such malicious comments and just concentrate on the good work that you are doing. Sometimes, things may look a bit difficult and different at the beginning but your courage and grit will conquer all battles for you and that too with great dignity and honour. Teenage students are expected to plan a trip with friends and teachers. The teachers can convert this fun trip into an educational trip for the students. You are advised to listen to your heart while dealing with property.

Scorpio Finance Today

You are advised to be more active and alert while taking any money-related decisions. You must take advice from the expert before investing in gold and silver. Study the market very well before entering it. Don't be impulsive while making any final move.

Scorpio Family Today

You have always been a family person and love being your family member. However, you have been busy and unknowingly neglecting your family members, especially the children in your family. Today everything will be at peace and joyful and you will enjoy yourself with your loved ones.

Scorpio Career Today

Your day at work will be great fun. Today you will unleash a new skill and development in your work which will impress all. Your seniors will most like to give the style a small token as a piece of appreciation. Your co-workers will also be impressed with your recent achievements.

Scorpio Health Today

Love the day and start it with a healthy juice or some fruits. A healthy breakfast will motivate you to lead a healthy day ahead. Today you avoid any junk food and fast food. If you are feeling a bit tired today and thinking of skipping your exercise routine then you can surely take a break.

Scorpio Love Life Today

You are advised to put on hold all your plans of expressing your feelings to your partner or spouse. You resolve also minor disputes with your partner or spouse as further delay in solving the issue can worsen the situation and can take a toll on your relationship.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Orange

