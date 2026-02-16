The Solar Eclipse on February 17, 2026, is more than just an astronomical event. Energetically, eclipses act like cosmic checkpoints, moments that highlight what is out of balance, what is ready to shift, and what we can no longer ignore. Solar Eclipse 2026: An expert explains why this phase is a powerful karmic reset (Freepik)

As Tarot Card Reader and Crystal Healer Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe explains, eclipses do not create chaos; they expose what has been unstable all along. She says, “During eclipses, I often see the archetypes of The Tower (sudden truth), Judgement (awakening), and The Star (collective healing) come alive. This eclipse carries strong Aquarian energy, focusing on society, technology, friendships, and breaking away from outdated systems.”

Here’s why this Solar Eclipse is being seen as a karmic reset for our collective consciousness:

1. Sudden clarity in relationships If you are in a situationship, this period could push you toward a decision. Friendships that feel heavy or forced may naturally fall away. Hidden truths and unspoken feelings might surface. Eclipses are known for clearing illusions. If someone exits your life, consider that the connection may have already been misaligned.

2. Collective shifts in thinking Aquarius energy rules social systems, digital spaces, communities, innovation and rebellion. During this eclipse, expect shifts in public conversations, online narratives, or group mindsets. People may pull away from environments that no longer match their beliefs.

3. Exposure of hidden patterns This energy mirrors The Moon in tarot: the card of the subconscious. Secrets may come forward, emotional confusion might settle, and places where you have been avoiding the truth can become clearer. This is not destruction. It is a revelation: a spotlight on what needs healing.

4. Karmic closures and accelerated timelines Eclipses tend to fast-forward situations. Something that has been dragging for months may suddenly resolve. Usually, eclipse experiences include sudden endings, unexpected conversations, career shifts, and emotional detachment. If something leaves your life, it may mean its karmic role is complete.

5. A pause on heavy manifestation Eclipse energy can feel unstable, which makes it a poor time for big decisions, significant commitments, and intense manifestation rituals. During this phase, give yourself space to observe and reflect. Let the dust settle before you act.

A simple ritual for Solar Eclipse 2026 You will need: A glass of water

A small black or white candle

A quiet space Steps: Light the candle and sit silently for five minutes.

Write down one pattern or habit you are ready to release.

Fold the paper and say aloud: “I release what no longer aligns with my growth.”

Sip the water slowly, imagining clarity flowing into your body.

Blow out the candle with gratitude. This ritual helps you stay grounded and open without forcing any energy.

Disclaimer: Astrology is based on beliefs, not science. For detailed guidance, talk to a professional.