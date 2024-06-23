Summer Solstice 2024: Zodiac rituals and energy tips for your zodiac sign

The summer solstice is not just an astronomical event but a time of energy, growth and new beginnings. It is considered a chance to establish goals, embrace the force of nature, and tap into the energy source. Let us look into particular solstice practices and power attraction guidelines for every zodiac sign for the coming year to help get the best out of this mystical midsummer’s day. A representative image of Summer Solstice in Stonehenge, England.(Unsplash)

Aries: The summer solstice is an action-oriented affair, a time to start fresh. Start your day with a dynamic stretching exercise or a yoga sequence to help you activate the body and mind. Make lists of the goals for the next season on paper and then burn the list, thus letting the universe know about those intentions. Spend much time outside, as this will help you benefit from the energy of the Sun. Exercise by going for a steep climb or participating in a competitive sporting activity.

Taurus: Embrace the summer solstice by appreciating nature and giving in to the temptation of the senses. Grow some herbs or flowers; that way, you are connected to the earth and the energy of summer's growth. This act of nurturing plants can be very fulfilling. Another appropriate ceremony is to share a gourmet meal with the closest people in a park or on the grass. To fully capture the essence of solstice energy, one should walk around without shoes and feel the ground under the feet, either grass or soil.

Gemini: Your zodiac element is all about creativity and communication; the summer solstice is the best time to do that. As the appropriate farewell ritual, one can write a story or a poem about the changing seasons. Another meaningful activity is to have a solstice celebration with family, where everyone can express what they want and what they learned in the year to date. Encourage open, heartfelt communication. To harness the solstice's power, try breathing exercises in a place surrounded by nature.

Cancer: The solstice is the best time to pay attention to the home, family, and feelings. A meaningful ritual is to clean and renew the environment that you live in. Open the windows and doors to allow fresh air and light into the house to symbolise new opportunities. Spend as much time as you can in the water, whether you go to a lake, river or beach. If not, even sitting by a small fountain is beneficial. Prepare a ‘thankfulness bowl’ with water and add flowers or candles that symbolise things worth being grateful for.

Leo: One of the ways to honour your creative spark is to create a routine that appreciates your inner fire. Make art – a painting, song, dance, anything – that is your beam of light. Show or enact your creation as a way of affirming the self and a symbol of personal authority. Go out in the sun to get the best of the solstice energy, but do not forget your sunblock. When basking in the sun, try to picture yourself as a battery charging up on the sun’s energy and, in turn, charging up with your energy.

Virgo: The summer solstice is a chance to cleanse and set beneficial patterns. A positive habit is to perform a cleanse, whether a body or a mind one. This could mean taking a ‘clean eating’ day, a ‘no screen’ day. It is about letting go of things that are not helpful in your life anymore and creating room for new opportunities. Another meaningful activity is coordinating a community service event, such as cleaning up a local park. This also enables you to cultivate the environment and people around you.

Libra: This summer solstice is a time to create balance and enjoy the company of others. A suitable ceremony is to make an altar or a sacred place with items related to the summer and the concept of equilibrium. These can be flowers, fruits, sun symbols, and objects set in pairs to symbolise the scales of Libra. It is recommended to spend some time at this altar to contemplate the topic of balance in your life. To harness the solstice energy, do the balancing poses such as the tree pose in yoga or the movement in tai chi.

Scorpio: It is important to be transformed during the summer solstice and be ready to accept changes. A good practice is to write about some aspects of self or life that one wants to alter. Carefully burning this paper, just think of these elements being transformed by the solstice heat. Next, perform a meditation focusing on the change of the self, imagining you rising from the ashes. Spend time in the dark, perhaps in a dark room or even during twilight. Think about the light and dark as two sides of the same coin.

Sagittarius: Use the energy of this summer solstice to travel and have fun. An appropriate activity for the solstice is arranging a solstice outing – a trail, a place that has not been visited before, or even camping. The purpose is to make a move that changes your perspective. To maximise the energy of the solstice, attempt the fire ritual. Get a piece of paper and write down your dream for the future. Then, fold the paper and let it go in a bonfire or candle fire, releasing your dreams into the universe.

Capricorn: This summer solstice is a great time to set new goals and reaffirm your purpose in life. A strong tradition is to make a picture of what you want in life – a vision chart, an action plan, or a symbolic painting. Spend time with this creation imagining yourself attaining these goals. Another meaningful activity is to do a mountain meditation. To make the most of the solstice energy, use stones or crystals to focus on the earth’s strength and longevity. Make a stone circle or build a teepee of stones, and for each stone, have a purpose or intention.

Aquarius: This summer solstice is a time to think of a brand-new world and embrace togetherness. Promote creativity and teamwork to foster innovation. A strong activity is to complete a ‘future self’ exercise, where the participant imagines themselves as the person they want to be and the world they wish to build. To harness the energy of the solstice, read a book under the clouds or gaze at the stars. Try to free your mind and let it generate ideas that would be unique and creative.

Pisces: This solstice is the best time to explore the spiritual and creative worlds. A lovely tradition is to make a solstice mandala using flowers, leaves, shells, and other natural items. When placing these items, think about the cycles of life and how you are positioned within these cycles. Another powerful activity is to do a water blessing – if possible, go to the nearest river, lake or sea; if not – prepare a bowl of water at home and make it holy by floating flowers or lights on the water to represent your dreams and aspirations.

