Sun signs in love: Gemini women as lovers

An aura of complexity has been associated with Gemini women. Why so? Are they different? Let's find out. Read along to find out how Gemini women are when in love.(Pixabay)

Her character: Gemini women might as well be the most interesting of them all. They are intelligent, creative and amazingly witty. Their dedicated personalities will keep you inspired for yourself as well. They might be unpredictable at times but it might be due to her overthinking everything.

As a lover: Hmm... As a lover, Gemini women are very expressive and emotional. If they end up committing to you, you will definitely feel how amazing they can make their partner feel. Little surprises will always await you with her.

How to date her: Date her smartly. Though very giving, Gemini women know their value and will not be ignored. They want to be an important part of you life since they highly believe in equality. At times, they might get stressed over the little problems in life so you need to learn to help them calm down and see their own worth. Treat her with love and care and you will remain in her good books for sure.

The perfect date for her: Make her feel special. That's the motto. She would love a fun evening at a cafe with fun music. Or an art date where you have to enjoy painting could mostly make their day. Gemini loves art and creativity, so playing on this strong point will never let you go wrong.

Compatible signs: Libra and Aquarius men who can appreciate women with as many capabilities as a Gemini will definitely make a good pair with this sign. Gemini needs someone optimistic and strong and these signs can hold their own in front of them.