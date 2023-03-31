Sun signs in love: Sagittarius men as lovers

As people or friends, Sagittarians are extremely friendly and optimistic people. However, are they the same in their romantic relationships or do they have different personalities there? Read along to find out if Sagittarius men are the one for you. How do Sagittarius men behave when in love with their one? Let's find out. (Photo by Shaira Dela Peña on Unsplash)

His character: The sign of the traveller, Sagittarius men love to travel and can hardly stay put for long. They love adventure and the thrill of it. They are optimistic, independent and have a great sense of humour. They draw people towards them with their outgoing personalities and are one of the most generous and loving men one can ever meet.

As a lover: Sometimes it's all about the chase for them and at times they fall harder than their significant other. So make sure you know what you are to them before falling for them. They are extremely romantic and generous with their time and efforts towards the relationship. They may also be one of the most loyal and caring men you may meet in life.

How to date him: Know what you want. Sagittarius men love a hard chase and love a woman who respects and values herself. They love their own space and freedom, so try not to take it away from them. Also, keep the interest and mystery in your relationship alive. Engage in spontaneous activities like impromptu dates or outings to keep up their interest.

The perfect date for him: Check out a new film, go on painting dates or just have a candle-lit dinner at home followed by a slow dance and some good wine. Sagittarians love to know their worth so make sure you show it to them.

Compatible signs: Apart from being highly compatible with fellow air signs like Aries and Leo, which make a very strong and romantic coupling with Sagittarius. They also tend to have a fiery chemistry with Aquarius and Libra. These signs are just as experimenting and free-willed as Sagittarians and would love being together for sure.