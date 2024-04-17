Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for April 17, 2024

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed In this period, individuals born under the Aries sign will find themselves in a position where it's okay to release what's been weighing them down. The Nine of Wands, when reversed, might initially feel like a sad card to receive. However, it marks the beginning of a journey toward something better. The message is straightforward: you've given your all, but you can't carry the burden alone anymore. It's time to let go and allow things to reach their natural conclusion. Trust that the next chapter of your life holds promise and improvement, even if it means saying goodbye to something familiar. Read about your daily tarot prediction for April 17, 2024.(Pixabay)

Taurus (April 20 - May 20):

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

For Taurus individuals, the Nine of Pentacles brings positive energy, particularly in matters of love, family, and partnerships. This card serves as a reassurance that it's safe to let your guard down. If you've been wondering whether your person truly cares for you, this card suggests that the signs are pointing toward favorable outcomes. Embrace the warmth and positivity surrounding you, and remain open to the good things coming your way.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20):

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

Geminis may find themselves facing challenges represented by the Eight of Swords, albeit in reverse. While the journey ahead may seem daunting, remember that you possess the versatility and adaptability to overcome any obstacles. Yes, there may be adjustments and areas for improvement, but nothing that you can't handle. Embrace your innate ability to navigate through tough situations, and trust that you have the resilience to tackle whatever comes your way.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22):

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

For Cancerians, the reversed Hanged Man prompts contemplation about the prospect of change in others. Sometimes, despite our wishes, people may not change as we hope they would. This card serves as a reminder that true change must come from within, and it's not something we can force upon others. Acceptance of this reality can lead to a greater sense of peace and the ability to move forward with clarity and understanding.

Leo (July 23 - August 22):

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Leo individuals may find themselves basking in the positive energy of the Two of Cups. This card signifies that things are looking up, especially in matters of love and relationships. While it's natural to have doubts about whether your efforts will be appreciated, this card assures you that the signs are pointing toward a favourable outcome. Trust in the effort you've invested in your relationships, and remain open to the possibilities that lie ahead.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22):

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

Virgos may encounter the reversed Knight of Swords, indicating the closure of certain opportunities. While this may initially feel like a setback, remember that every closed door leads to new opportunities. Trust in the process of life's unfolding, and know that another chance will soon present itself. Instead of dwelling on what could have been, focus on what lies ahead and embrace the possibilities that await you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22):

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

The Four of Pentacles, when reversed, encourages Libras to reevaluate their spending habits and prioritize financial stability. It's tempting to indulge in impulse purchases, but this card serves as a reminder that true wealth lies in prudent financial management. Take a closer look at your expenses and see where you can make adjustments. Remember, money saved is money earned, and by exercising restraint, you'll set yourself up for greater financial security in the long run.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21):

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Scorpios may find themselves reflecting on the meaning of success with the Eight of Cups. While achieving your desires is certainly gratifying, this card urges you to ensure that your goals align with your true needs and desires. Sometimes, what we think we want may not bring the fulfillment we seek. Take the time to reassess your priorities and make choices that resonate with your authentic self.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21):

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

The Ten of Cups brings positive news and acceptance for Sagittarians. This card symbolizes the fulfillment of your desires and the realization of happiness. Whether it's receiving a positive response to a request or feeling accepted and celebrated by others, the signs are pointing toward a resounding yes. Embrace the joy and positivity surrounding you, and know that good things are on the horizon.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19):

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Capricorns may find themselves grappling with an abundance of choices represented by the Seven of Cups. While having options can be empowering, it can also lead to confusion and indecision. Take the time to evaluate your priorities and focus on what truly matters to you. Remember that true fulfilment comes from making choices that align with your goals and values. By honing in on what you truly want, you'll be better equipped to navigate through life's myriad opportunities.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18):

Tarot card: The Magician

Aquarians may be feeling overwhelmed by the demands of others with the presence of The Magician card. While you may be able to take on multiple tasks, it's essential to prioritize self-care and set boundaries. Remember that saying no is okay and putting yourself first when necessary. Trust your instincts and recognize that maintaining your well-being is paramount, even if it sometimes means disappointing others.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20):

Tarot card: The Tower

Pisceans may encounter unexpected challenges represented by The Tower card. While these surprises may catch you off guard, it's crucial to proceed cautiously and exercise discernment in your actions. Trust your intuition and be selective about the risks you're willing to take. Don't hesitate to delegate tasks or seek assistance if something feels too risky. Remember that listening to your inner voice is key, even if it means making difficult decisions to protect yourself from potential harm.

