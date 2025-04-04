Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for April 4, 2025

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles If you’ve been putting things off, then it’s time to stop procrastinating and get to work! The more effort you put in now, the sooner you’ll see your dreams come to life. Don’t wait until the last minute—you’ll only make things harder for yourself. Read about your daily tarot prediction for April 5, 2025

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

The universe is speaking to you in mysterious ways. If your gut is nudging you toward something, listen! A small but powerful opportunity may come your way, and acting fast could open doors you didn’t even know existed.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, Reversed

Letting go of the past isn’t easy, especially if regret is involved. But every challenge teaches you something, and you’ve grown because of it. Be proud of yourself for learning and evolving—you’re stronger than you think!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Your curiosity is endless today, but don’t let yourself get lost in an internet rabbit hole! Set limits on your screen time so you don’t waste hours scrolling. Make sure your energy is going toward things that truly help you grow.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Not every battle is worth fighting. Some people just want to push your buttons, but you don’t have to take the bait. Protect your peace by choosing your battles wisely. Your energy is better spent on things that truly matter.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Devil, Reversed

You’re done settling for less. Today, you set clear boundaries in love and relationships, making it known that you deserve more. It might be a tough conversation, but honesty is always the best way forward.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

It might just be your perspective to feel stucked. There’s a way forward, even if you can’t see it right now. Ask a trusted friend for advice—they might spot the solution you’ve been missing.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, Reversed

You don’t need selfish, draining people in your life. If someone only reaches out when they need something, it’s okay to let them go. Protect your time and energy—your peace is priceless.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit, Reversed

Today, instead of dwelling on your loneliness, use this time to reconnect with yourself. Explore a hobby, set new goals, or simply enjoy your own company. You’re not alone—you’re just in a phase of self-discovery.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, Reversed

Capricorn, you can’t do everything. It’s okay to say no when something doesn’t fit into your schedule. Overcommitting will only lead to stress, so prioritize what truly matters and let the rest go.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Hard work pays off, Aquarius, but make sure you’re focusing on the right things. If there’s a smarter or more efficient way to get things done—like delegating or outsourcing—explore your options. You don’t have to do it all alone.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, Reversed

You want to help someone see the truth, but sometimes people need to learn the hard way. Let go and trust that they’ll find their way in their own time. You’ve done your part—now step back and let the universe do the rest.