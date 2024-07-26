Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for July 26, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed Healing is possible in relationships. If you’ve had a tough time with someone, this card shows that things can get better. It’s not easy to work through hard times, but it can be worth it if both of you try. If you think the relationship is worth saving, give it a shot. Read about your daily tarot prediction for July 26, 2024.(Pixabay)

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

You have quiet strength. You don't need to be overly assertive to show your value. Your actions speak for you. Let what you do show people why they should respect you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

Life can be confusing sometimes. You might not have all the answers you want, but it’s okay. Learning to let things go and flow can be hard, but try to be at peace with it. It will get easier with time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

You're about to reach a goal, Cancer. When you achieve something big, it changes how you see yourself. You've grown, and you’re not the same person you used to be. Now, look forward and see what new opportunities are ahead.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

If you feel a relationship or job is over, it’s time to plan your next steps. Don’t rush. Think about what you need to do to make a smooth transition. Be smart and plan carefully.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Your mind is always working. You might discover a hidden talent. Today, try something new. Experiment and see what new sides of yourself you find.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Looking for a new way to make money? You might be able to start something new with a bit of time and investment. Explore your options, write a list, and see what you can do. Don't let financial limits hold you back.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

Feeling sad lately? Helping others can lift your spirits. Find a cause to support and see how it gives you a sense of purpose. Start in your community and see what opportunities arise.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

It’s tough when people let you down, Sagittarius. It can be hard to forgive when you’re still hurting. Try to give yourself some space and time to regain perspective and let go.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

You can do everything on your own, but working with others helps you grow. Being independent is great, but remember that having friends and coworkers can make things better.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Everyone is connected. Your actions impact others and vice versa. If you see someone harming the community, speak up. Look for ways to make a positive change.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Wealth comes in many forms. It’s not just about money. You might be rich in love, friendship, or time. Appreciate what you have and see the beauty in your blessings.