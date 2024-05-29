Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for May 29, 2024

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tarot card: The Chariot Today will be challenging, Aries, but you can still achieve a lot despite the obstacles. Your determination is strong, and you'll tackle tasks head-on. Remember to acknowledge your hard work and take pride in your accomplishments. Read about your daily tarot prediction for May 29, 2024.(Unsplash)

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

Taurus, it's time to stop doing things you dislike. It's okay to say no, even to those close to you. Today, set clear boundaries and show others you mean business. It's important they understand your limits.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Justice

The truth may hurt, Gemini, and some situations may seem unfair. However, everyone has the right to live their own lives. Accept that your view may not always align with reality. Practice detachment and move on when necessary.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

Cancer, you don't have to complete everything you start. Take a break today. Some time off can provide a new perspective and help you make better decisions. Patience is often more beneficial than rushing.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Leo, today is perfect for showing love and support to someone who needs it. Your assistance will be greatly appreciated, so don't hesitate to help out. Your kindness will make a significant difference.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Virgo, there's a lot of argumentative energy today. People may struggle to get along, making you wonder if something is off. In these situations, stepping back and observing from a distance is often the best approach.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

Libra, you've grown stronger and more mature. You can now say no to things you once desired and avoid unnecessary drama. This reflects your growth and resilience.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Scorpio, your strong personality is a great asset in tackling tough projects. You're a powerhouse at work, hitting goals and overcoming obstacles. Keep using your inner strength to excel professionally.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Sagittarius, you may feel pressured to meet others' expectations. Remember to follow your own path. Stay true to yourself and don't let external pressures change who you are.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

Capricorn, today is about hard work. Even without luck on your side, you can achieve your goals through effort and determination. This will make your accomplishments even more meaningful.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

Aquarius, aim for peace today. Avoid arguments and focus on having a relaxing day. Even if provoked, stay calm and refuse to engage in conflict. Prioritize your well-being and enjoy a peaceful day.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Pisces, take some time for rest and relaxation. Quiet solitude will help you connect with your inner self and gain clarity. Embrace this time for self-reflection and enjoy the peace it brings.