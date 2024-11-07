Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for November 7, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tarot card: Three of Pentacles Whether you’re into cooking, baking, or something else, today’s a great day to try something artistic! Even small things like picking out bold clothes or adding a special touch to how you plate food can bring out your flair. Daily Tarot Card Predictions for November 7, 2024.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Today’s all about finding calm. If things feel intense or overwhelming, give yourself a breather. Taking time to balance your emotions can make a big difference.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Sometimes, the most loving thing you can do is let go. Today, try to release control and trust that people will find their way. It might surprise you how things turn out when you step back.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords Reversed

Today, your heart and your mind both have something to say. Balancing logic and emotions will help you make decisions with a clear head. Don’t forget to ask questions and look at all the angles.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Star Reversed

You’re in a great spot to be a supportive friend today. If someone needs a shoulder to lean on, just listening can mean the world. You have the gift of being there for others in a gentle way.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands Reversed

If you’re dealing with someone’s controlling behaviour, today might test your patience. Think of a kind but firm way to set boundaries, so you can protect your peace.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Today’s energy brings warmth and connection. Whether you’re with a partner or hoping to meet someone, there’s a strong sense of togetherness in the air. Embrace the balance and growth in your relationships.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Swords Reversed

Honesty might feel tough today. Speaking your truth could stir things up, but it’s important to stay true to yourself rather than people-pleasing.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Today’s about setting high standards, Sagittarius. Whether at work or in your personal life, aiming for growth can bring fulfilment. Celebrate how far you’ve come, and let that inspire even greater goals.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Wands Reversed

Feeling a bit uninspired? It might be a sign to shake things up. Try exploring something new, reconnect with nature, or bring fresh energy into your day-to-day life.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands Reversed

Today’s about facing fears, Aquarius. Instead of letting worries hold you back, start planning ways to overcome them. By facing what’s holding you down, you can move toward your goals with confidence.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords Reversed

If you notice someone misusing their power, it can be frustrating. Whether it’s at work or in society, trust your voice and speak up if needed. Change starts with taking action, big or small.