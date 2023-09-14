Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for September 14, 2023

Aries (March 21 - April 19) The Fool When you're ready to take a leap of faith, there's really no other way but to do it. You have to jump to know if you'll be successful. You can't always predict the future, so even if your fears are bigger than your dreams, start somewhere and do what you want to do while afraid. Read your daily tarot prediction for September 143, 2023

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Star

The universe works in mysterious ways, and sometimes you can be in the right place at the right time, even if it feels wrong for you. Your life is more than just what benefits you. Every gift and talent you possess is also there for someone else. Today, the Star tarot card suggests that you'll be sharing your wisdom with others, and that's a wonderful thing to do.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Ten of Cups

Today, your love cup will be filled to the brim with joy. You get the happiest card in the deck, Gemini. This is a wonderful time for you as others celebrate your success and feel happy about the good things life brings your way. Celebrate because if things have been rough lately, this card means life is about to get a boost upward.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Ten of Pentacles

You are meant to have beautiful things in your life, and today, you find strength in numbers. This card means an abundance of wealth comes to you from a group project or an endeavor you start with friends you trust. If you often dread group projects, try to see an upcoming one positively. Great things are coming for you today.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Two of Cups

You receive tender loving care from someone you love. Even if you're currently single, you may be getting your heart filled by a friend who is there to laugh and listen. The Two of Cups symbolizes reciprocity where a relationship is give and take. How nice!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Eight of Swords

You may feel like you're under a lot of pressure lately and might not know how to break out of a difficult rut. This is when you must remain calm and think about your options with an open mind. You can easily feel bleak and distraught. You could feel overwhelmed and overcome, but the end of all these adversities is within your power. So believe in yourself.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Ace of Swords

You have to make one single decision, and when you have the Ace of Swords, you're certain to make the right choice. This card is a lucky card. Consider yourself brilliant today. Your mind is filled with wisdom, and the things you decide to do can turn into gold.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Page of Swords

'Don't shoot the messenger.' Today, you might get word about something you're not too happy to hear. You may like denying the facts and avoiding the truth, so you'll blame the person who told it to you. You need to verify facts and measure them against reason, but try not to think what you hear is a lie and not look into it. You should review what you have received and see if it's accurate.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The World

It's so nice to feel like you've got all you need, and today, your heart is filled with gratitude. You're able to see all your blessings and count them. You can feel happy and confident that your life is improving and that you have worked hard to see this day come to fruition. Pat yourself on the back. Good job, Sagittarius.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Seven of Wands

Today, get quiet. It's a good day to enjoy some peaceful solitude and everything that comes with silence. Allow yourself time to enjoy nature and not fill the moment with looking at your cell phone. Instead, breathe in fresh air and quiet your mind. Let insight and intuition come your way.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon

You dislike it when someone lies, but today, a part of you may be curious as to why they felt they could not trust you. Rather than end a friendship or relationship altogether, you may stick around to get to the heart of the matter.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Hierophant

You can't always change how things are done, and it's a big decision to embrace it and see how it will work for you. You may be hitting a wall when it comes to making progress, so rather than try to fight a system from the outside, you'll figure out how to work things toward change by being a part of what you disagree with.