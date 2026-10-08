‘Extremely difficult, nothing easy about it’: Saiyami Kher looks back on 10 years in Bollywood, says she misses watching stories with heart
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Saiyami Kher looks back on a decade in the film industry and the kind of films she misses in Bollywood.
It has been 10 years since Saiyami Kher debuted in Bollywood with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya. The film might not have worked as intended, but from then till her recent release, Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, the actor says she has faced everything from nasty comments to being made to feel insecure. However, in an interview with Hindustan Times, she says that everything that followed it has always been worth it. “I’ve always wished to be an actor for a long time,” she says.
From insecurity to feeling validated
When I ask Saiyami to describe the feeling of being an actor in Bollywood for 10 years, she says, “You know, when you climb a really high mountain, and the journey to the top is tough? But looking back from the top, the view is spectacular. It was tough, but it all feels worth it; that’s what it feels like.” She adds, “These ten years have been extremely difficult, and there has been nothing easy about it. When I started out, obviously, there were a lot of nasty comments passed. People are still brutal about beauty standards with the newcomers.”
The actor says that every time she has battled the insecurities that come with being an actor, a filmmaker has validated her. “I feel extremely grateful that every time I doubted myself, questioned myself and my place in the industry, there has been a filmmaker to back me out of nowhere,” says Saiyami, adding, “From Rakesh sir to Anurag Kashyap to Neeraj Panday to R Balki to Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, these were all filmmakers on my bucket list. And I got the chance to work with them.”
Wanting realness on screen in Bollywood
Saiyami hopes that the film industry will learn to embrace realness, not just in beauty standards but also in its stories. “I feel that we need to celebrate realness much more. When I watch Tabu, she blows my mind away because of how real she is,” says the actor, adding, “When it comes to cinema too, we had a phase from 2015 to the pandemic where we told such good stories. For me, that was real cinema.”
“I’m hoping that kind of cinema is celebrated again. I wish such real stories came back because that’s what I like watching. I just hope that we bring heart back to cinema, which I feel has been missing for a few years now. We are making these big films, but I don’t think they move anybody. I was a huge fan of Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s work. I liked the web series Gullak. I have been missing cinema like that as an audience,” Saiyami rounds off, with hope of a better next decade.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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