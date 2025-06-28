Tarot Horoscope for June 28, 2025: Read what the cards have in store for each zodiac sign

The energy of today is distinct, and Tarot is here to guide you through it with presence and intention. Listen closely as your intuition knows the way. Keep reading to find the daily tarot predictions for June 28, 2025 as predicted by astrologer Neeraj Dhankher. Tarot Horoscope Today: Zodiac Sign Predictions for June 28, 2025(Freepik)

Aries Tarot Horoscope Today for June 28, 2025

Tarot Card: The Sun

The day will be brightened with bold energy through the accompaniment of The Sun. Let your light shine big without shrinking. Be there fully for your work, love, or expression. You don't need anyone's approval to be yourself. Trust your joy and never do it for anyone. If ever you were standing at the corner waiting to get ready, this is now your moment. Step into it. Your confidence will not only be a torch for yourself, but also for someone close to you who needs it.

Lucky tip: Wear something that makes you shine.

Taurus Tarot Horoscope Today for June 28, 2025

Tarot Card: The Moon

The Moon brings your day full of emotions and mystery. Go with your feelings, not your fear. You could feel unsure or even pulled in two directions, yet your heart knows more than your logic at this very moment. Do not rush into clarity; instead, let it emerge naturally. Listen to your gut feelings, especially when you feel that something is subtly off or quietly right. You should not be expected to have every answer now. Let your calmness come forth through trusting the unseen.

Lucky Tip: Trust the vibe more than the details.

Gemini Tarot Horoscope Today for June 28, 2025

Tarot Card: Six of Wands

Six of Wands Shower you with so much recognition and quiet success. Take pride in how far you've come. Even if nobody else has noticed your efforts, the universe has. Today is the perfect time to celebrate yourself, not for ego, but for honouring your growth. Look back once, smile, give yourself credit for all the periods of doubt that you have pushed through and still showed up. Let this remind you of your strength: You are more capable than you realise.

Lucky Tip: Celebrate a small win with joy.

Cancer Tarot Horoscope Today for June 28, 2025

Tarot Card: Strength

Strength appears for you not to battle but to balance. What once blocked you will now empower you. That fear, pattern, or memory that held so much weight before may be the very thing that holds your power now. You have grown, and today, you will feel it in your response. That gentle confidence will do. Let your softness be your strength right into the future with calm grace.

Lucky Tip: Respond calmly to what once triggered you.

Leo Tarot Horoscope Today for June 28, 2025

Tarot Card: Four of Cups

The Four of Cups invites you to pause for a moment and listen to what your heart truly needs. If relief is offered in any way, whether minor or significant, quiet or loud, accept it. You are searching for big answers while ignoring the little peace being handed to you. Stop pushing forward through discomfort just to be busy. What brings you calm today is what you should follow. Don't overthink joy; it often comes when there is silence.

Lucky Tip: Say no to unnecessary pressure today.

Virgo Tarot Horoscope Today for June 28, 2025

Tarot Card: Nine of Wands

The Nine of Wands reminds you to protect your space without apology. Your boundaries are a form of self-care. If you feel emotionally drained, it's a sign that you've been giving too much of yourself. Today, take a step back and protect your energy. You don't owe anyone access. Choose rest over resentment. Strength is not in remaining open to everything and everyone; it is the strength to pause and reflect.

Lucky Tip: Cancel one thing without guilt today.

Libra Tarot Horoscope Today for June 28, 2025

Tarot Card: The Tower

The Tower doesn't come to break you; it comes to clear out all that no longer fits. You are not too much-you are just growing. There is some shake-up energy today to clear space for a version of you who is ready to rise. Don't shrink to make others comfortable. Trust the things that are crumbling because they are not supporting your truth anymore. Growth is not always graceful; it is always powerful.

Lucky Tip: Breathe through what feels unfamiliar today.

Scorpio Tarot Horoscope Today for June 28, 2025

Tarot Card: Page of Pentacles

The Page of Pentacles speaks of curiosity and a new beginning. Allow the unexpected to be. Today might not go as planned, and thank goodness for that! This new offer, this new idea, this new person may bring insight where you hadn't been looking for it. Stay open; do not hurry. Small steps taken today can lead to steady progress tomorrow. Let your schemes bend, and you'll find more than you expected.

Lucky Tip: Say yes to something unplanned today.

Sagittarius Tarot Horoscope Today for June 28, 2025

Tarot Card: The Hermit

Hear this whisper and slow down. Today is less about chasing answers and more about reconnecting with your calm, inner truth. Step back from the noise and let stillness guide you. You may want to journal, pray, or walk silently- the clarity is waiting for you in solitude. You don't need to fix everything...just return to what makes you feel grounded. Your inner wisdom already knows the way.

Lucky Tip: Ten minutes away from any outside input should help.

Capricorn Tarot Horoscope Today for June 28, 2025

Tarot Card: Knight of Pentacles

The Knight of Pentacles says that slow is not stuck. Today is not a test but a step. You might feel the urge to rush or feel like you have to prove something, but the steady actions are what will serve you best. Look at things and people that are real to you, things that mean something to you. Being consistent is like slowly building your castle, even if it doesn't seem fast enough. You're on the right path, one task at a time, one moment at a time.

Lucky Tip: Be simple and clear.

Aquarius Tarot Horoscope Today for June 28, 2025

Tarot Card: Queen of Wands

The Queen of Wands brings warmth, charm, and quiet authority. Your presence brings power today. You don't have much to do- just be present. Your confident energy will attract others without you having to try. Believe in yourself and your presence. Your leadership flows most authentically through your unforced self-expression. Let your fire glow through grace, not volume. You have more power than you know.

Lucky Tip: Wear something that makes you feel strong.

Pisces Tarot Horoscope Today for June 28, 2025

Tarot Card: Justice

Justice appears to help you stand in your truth. Be your source of validation. You don't need everyone to comprehend or agree with you. Today asks you to honour what feels fair and true within, even if no one claps for it. Your inner balance matters more than outer approval. Trust your values and decisions. Integrity will always bring peace, even in silence.

Lucky Tip: Affirm your choices without outside input.

