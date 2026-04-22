Tarot Horoscope Today for April 22, 2026: The tarot cards advise accepting the truth; persistence will matter

Aries: Ace of Swords Dominant Energy: Clarity and truth Tarot Horoscope Today: Zodiac Sign Predictions for April 22, 2026 (Freepik)

A strong moment of realisation may come through. You are being guided to cut through confusion and see things as they are. Speaking or accepting the truth will shift your situation instantly.

Lucky Tip: Write one clear intention on paper and keep it in your wallet.

Crystal Remedy: Use Clear Quartz with Apatite to enhance clarity and decisive thinking.

Taurus: Nine of Wands Dominant Energy: Resilience

You may feel tired, but you are not defeated. This is your final stretch, and your persistence will matter more than anything. Keep going, you are closer than you realise.

Lucky Tip: Wear something dark green or earthy toned to strengthen your stability.

Crystal Remedy: Use Moss Agate with Hematite to support endurance and grounding.

Gemini: The Hanged Man Dominant Energy: Pause and perspective

Things may slow down, but this is intentional. You are being asked to look at a situation differently. Clarity will come when you stop forcing outcomes.

Lucky Tip: Sit in silence for 2 minutes with eyes closed—this resets your energy.

Crystal Remedy: Use Iolite with Amethyst to enhance insight and deeper understanding.

Cancer: Ten of Cups Dominant Energy: Emotional fulfilment

You may feel content and emotionally balanced. This is a good day to connect with loved ones or simply enjoy your current state. Gratitude will attract more harmony.

Lucky Tip: Share food with someone or offer a small treat—it amplifies positive energy.

Crystal Remedy: Use Moonstone with Rose Quartz to deepen emotional harmony.

Leo: Ten of Pentacles Dominant Energy: Stability and long-term focus

Your attention may shift toward security, family, or financial matters. This is a good day to think long-term. What you build now will support your future.

Lucky Tip: Keep a ₹10 or ₹20 note folded neatly in your wallet.

Crystal Remedy: Use Pyrite with Green Jade to attract stability and abundance.

Virgo: Six of Swords Dominant Energy: Moving forward

You are being guided to leave behind something that no longer serves you. This may be emotional or practical. Choosing peace will help you progress.

Lucky Tip: Change your route or routine slightly today, it shifts stagnant energy.

Crystal Remedy: Use Aquamarine with Smoky Quartz to support transition and calmness.

Libra: Page of Cups Dominant Energy: Emotional openness

You may feel more expressive or sensitive. This is a good time to connect emotionally or explore your feelings. Staying open will bring meaningful experiences.

Lucky Tip: Spray a light perfume or fragrance—it enhances your emotional aura.

Crystal Remedy: Use Pink Opal with Kunzite to soften emotions and attract gentle love energy.

Scorpio: The Moon Dominant Energy: Uncertainty and intuition

Things may feel unclear or confusing. Avoid making decisions based on fear. Your intuition is strong, but give yourself time to understand it fully.

Lucky Tip: Avoid late-night overthinking, sleep on decisions instead.

Crystal Remedy: Use Labradorite with Black Obsidian to protect your energy and enhance intuitive clarity.

Sagittarius: Two of Wands Dominant Energy: Planning ahead

You are thinking about your next steps. This is a day to plan rather than act impulsively. Your vision today will guide your future.

Lucky Tip: Draw a small arrow symbol on paper and keep it with you.

Crystal Remedy: Use Tiger’s Eye with Citrine to boost direction and confidence.

Capricorn: Seven of Wands Dominant Energy: Standing your ground

You may need to defend your position or maintain boundaries. Do not back down from what you believe is right. Your confidence will bring respect.

Lucky Tip: Stand straight with shoulders back, your posture will shift your energy.

Crystal Remedy: Use Black Onyx with Garnet to strengthen resilience and power.

Aquarius: The High Priestess Dominant Energy: Inner knowing

You are being guided to trust your intuition and remain observant. Not everything needs to be spoken. Silence will reveal more than action.

Lucky Tip: Keep a small mirror or reflective surface in your bag.

Crystal Remedy: Use Selenite with Amethyst to enhance intuition and clarity.

Pisces: Justice Dominant Energy: Balance and truth

You may need to make fair and logical decisions. This is a day of accountability. Act with integrity and clarity.

Lucky Tip: Eat something balanced (like a proper meal instead of snacking).

Crystal Remedy: Use Clear Quartz with Lapis Lazuli to support truth and wise decisions.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

Email: enigmatarottribe@gmail.com

Website: www.enigmatarottribe.com

DM for session @ 9654465163