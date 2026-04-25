Tarot Horoscope Today for April 25, 2026: This is a day to take initiative and express yourself without hesitation.

Aries: Queen of Wands Dominant Energy: Confidence and attraction Tarot Horoscope Today: Zodiac Sign Predictions for April 25, 2026

You are stepping into a bold and magnetic energy. This is a day to take initiative and express yourself without hesitation. Your confidence will naturally draw opportunities and attention toward you. Trust your instincts and lead with courage.

Lucky Tip: Before leaving, apply a little perfume or scent on your wrists intentionally—this activates your aura and attraction energy.

Crystal Remedy: Use Carnelian to boost confidence and action.

Taurus: Three of Swords Dominant Energy: Emotional release

You may feel triggered or emotionally heavy today. This is not to harm you, but to help you release what has been suppressed. Allow yourself to feel without judgment. Healing will follow acceptance.

Lucky Tip: Carry a small tissue or cloth and fold it once—this symbolically holds and releases emotional heaviness.

Crystal Remedy: Use Rhodochrosite to support emotional healing.

Gemini: Death Dominant Energy: Transformation

A major shift is happening. Something is ending so something new can begin. Letting go will bring renewal and growth. Do not resist what is naturally changing.

Lucky Tip: Before stepping out, move one object from its usual place—this activates transformation energy.

Crystal Remedy: Use Obsidian to support release and protection.

Cancer: The Sun Dominant Energy: Joy and positivity

You may feel lighter, happier, and more confident today. This is a good time to connect, express, and enjoy. Your positive energy will attract good experiences. Let yourself shine without hesitation.

Lucky Tip: Wear something bright (yellow/orange) or step into sunlight for a few seconds before leaving.

Crystal Remedy: Use Sunstone to amplify joy and confidence.

Leo: Five of Wands Dominant Energy: Minor conflict

You may encounter small disagreements or competition. Not everything needs your reaction—choose peace where possible. Stay focused on your priorities.

Lucky Tip: Before leaving, clap your hands once softly—this clears surrounding tension energy.

Crystal Remedy: Use Tiger’s Eye to stay grounded and confident.

Virgo: Strength Dominant Energy: Inner control

You are being guided to respond with patience rather than force. Your calm approach will bring better results. You are stronger than the situation.

Lucky Tip: Before stepping out, place your hand on your heart for a moment—this stabilises your energy.

Crystal Remedy: Use Yellow Calcite to enhance inner strength.

Libra: The Devil Dominant Energy: Attachments

You may feel pulled toward something unhealthy or repetitive. Awareness will help you break the pattern. Do not ignore what you already know.

Lucky Tip: Tie a small black thread or wear something dark—this protects your energy from negative patterns.

Crystal Remedy: Use Black Tourmaline for protection and release.

Scorpio: Ten of Wands Dominant Energy: Burden

You may feel overwhelmed or overworked. You are carrying more than necessary. Take a step back and prioritise.

Lucky Tip: Before leaving, remove one unnecessary item from your bag—this symbolically reduces your burden.

Crystal Remedy: Use Hematite to stay grounded and balanced.

Sagittarius: The Tower Dominant Energy: Sudden change

Unexpected changes may disrupt your plans. While intense, this is clearing what is unstable. Trust that this shift is necessary. Stay flexible and grounded.

Lucky Tip: Before stepping out, tap your foot twice on the ground—this stabilises sudden energy shifts.

Crystal Remedy: Use Smoky Quartz to stay grounded during change.

Capricorn: Six of Cups Dominant Energy: Nostalgia

You may reflect on the past or reconnect with someone. Use past experiences as guidance, not attachment. Stay present while acknowledging memories.

Lucky Tip: Carry something small and old (like a coin or charm)—this balances past and present energy.

Crystal Remedy: Use Pink Opal to support emotional comfort.

Aquarius: The Magician Dominant Energy: Manifestation

You have the power to create and initiate. This is a strong day to act on your ideas. Your confidence will shape your outcomes. Use your skills wisely.

Lucky Tip: Before leaving, snap your fingers once with intention—this activates manifestation energy.

Crystal Remedy: Use Citrine to attract success and opportunities.

Pisces: Four of Pentacles Dominant Energy: Holding on

You may feel the need to control or hold on tightly. Balance security with openness. Letting go slightly will bring ease.

Lucky Tip: Keep a folded note or paper in your pocket—it stabilises your energy while allowing flexibility.

Crystal Remedy: Use Green Jade to bring balance and security.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

Email: enigmatarottribe@gmail.com

Website: www.enigmatarottribe.com

Contact: 9654465163