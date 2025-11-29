Tarot Horoscope Today for November 29, 2025: Today exposes hidden projections; the irritation isn’t yours to carry

The tarot today focuses on awareness and recalibration. It reveals where your energy may be scattered and how intention can bring it back into focus. The guidance here is practical yet spiritual: anchor your thoughts, act with clarity, and let patience be your quiet strength. Tarot Horoscope Today: Zodiac Sign Predictions for November 29, 2025(Freepik)

Aries Tarot Horoscope Today for November 29, 2025

Tarot Card: The Tower

If someone gets on your nerves through their words or actions, it’s best not to take it to heart. Usually, when other people exhibit traits that irritate you, it’s more about them than about you. Don't internalise other people's perceptions. Keep your mind clear and do not react swiftly. The more silent your mind remains, the clearer your environment becomes.

Lucky Tip: Keep some salt near your entrance.

Taurus Tarot Horoscope Today for November 29, 2025

Tarot Card: Eight of Pentacles

Everything seems to be moving at a snail's pace today, but every small choice that you make is adding up to the way. It's slowly adding up, so keep making every little effort. Hard work does not always bring instant results, but it builds into a supportive force; sit back and trust it! This day is about being patient: pay attention to the small steps, nurture the feeling of being truthful, and quality comes in, not speed.

Lucky Tip: Wear one earth tone, your favourite for today.

Gemini Tarot Horoscope Today for November 29, 2025

Tarot Card: The Moon

Clarity may come in the strangest of guises today. A hidden something is surfacing, asking you to regard it without jumping at shadows. Discomfort is not an enemy; rather, it is the door toward understanding. Don't rush into drawing conclusions or making decisions. Allow the truth to soak in quietly along the way. Observe and don't overthink it.

Lucky Tip: Spend five minutes with your thought.

Cancer Tarot Horoscope Today for November 29, 2025

Tarot Card: Four of Swords

This day just calls for a sheer and perfect pause. A mind that has been overanxious and an overactive body are now demanding a kind of silence. You need to try turning off the power, just to get a good rest. You do not need anyone's permission to boost energy. It is a break to shut out the world completely. When you come back from this break, your mind will be clearer, and your heart will be a tad lighter.

Lucky Tip: Leave your phone away for an hour.

Leo Tarot Horoscope Today for November 29, 2025

Tarot Card: Strength

Maybe you've tried too hard. By all means, not every objective is worth the fret. This day should identify where your energy is natural, where it meets resistance. Keep track of what irritates you, then consider whether to address it or just let it go. True power is quiet, not noisy—once your efforts shove against your truth, life gets a little more fluid.

Lucky Tip: Before you head outside, drink a glass of warm water for good luck.

Virgo Tarot Horoscope Today for November 29, 2025

Tarot Card: Ten of Wands

There is more load than you have let on. Today is a day to question what you carry, but not yours. It's okay to say no. Your strength need not be proved so exhaustingly. Relinquish meaningless burdens. The people who care for you will not mind your taking a stand. A break of a few minutes can cause your energy reserve to jump to a new slot. Start off doing one less thing.

Lucky Tip: Carry a tiny stone or bead in your pocket.

Libra Tarot Horoscope Today for November 29, 2025

Tarot Card: The Hierophant

Today, you're under some pressure to explain your choices to others. In truth, this is unnecessary. What matters is what you believe in, and defending it wholeheartedly won't necessarily earn you acceptance from anyone, either. Your quiet assurance actually speaks much louder than anything you might say, even when you're trying to reason with close-minded individuals.

Lucky Tip: Just say a couple of short prayers or repeat a positive affirmation.

Scorpio Tarot Horoscope Today for November 29, 2025

Tarot Card: Death

Today signifies a change in you, be it a belief, a habit, or even a relationship. Don't try to fasten the transformation. Let it happen and take its course. You'll see where all this is leading eventually, but right now, there isn't that need. Vanishing things make room for better ones. Thus, be patient—living with no knowledge could not harm.

Lucky Tip: Mindfully wash your hands with cold water.

Sagittarius Tarot Horoscope Today for November 29, 2025

Tarot Card: Temperance

Now is not a very good day for high-speed action, being the pace your soul might want to slow down and relax. This good time might see you enjoying catching a deep breath. With every moment of relaxation you infuse, space for clarity grows. And when there is no noise, thoughts start settling, paving your path with a rather strengthened act.

Lucky Tip: Listen to soft music for a few minutes.

Capricorn Tarot Horoscope Today for November 29, 2025

Tarot Card: The Emperor

Doubts may assail you concerning particular choices, but deep inside, you know best. Such self-doubt would never be enough for you just because others do not agree with your decision. Your wisdom has far more weight than you are giving it credit for. Today, one more time, it's the day to give that great trust in freely speaking. You are at it, with the power that resonates this trust through the paths. Stand tall and win it all.

Lucky Tip: Write one sentence of self-affirmation.

Aquarius Tarot Horoscope Today for November 29, 2025

Tarot Card: Two of Pentacles

Something that was the absolute truth about you may become a lie at some point. It's no disgrace, but it does indicate growth. As you grow, so does your will to adapt, modify or change your choices. Indeed, don't box yourself into places you no longer fit. Balance provides that steadiness; it is so necessary for sustaining our existence. So trust in yourself to calibrate the scales and start again.

Lucky Tip: Rearrange something small in your room. Hopefully, funny games will chase the clouds away for you.

Pisces Tarot Horoscope Today for November 29, 2025

Tarot Card: The Four of Cups

There will be a bit of soft encouragement from your heart today. Stay aware of what fills your heart with a feeling of weightlessness, lightness, and pure tenderness. If something drains or weighs heavily upon you, you might like to reconsider. Look closely at inclinations and settlings within you, with any small drops shown around which bring some real light and sense of spirit within.

Lucky Tip: Clean and keep a glass of water around.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779