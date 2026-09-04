Tarot Horoscope Today, September 4, 2026: Appreciate the people who make you feel accepted and supported

Energy Today: You may feel ready to step away from something that has stopped fulfilling you. Don't confuse familiarity with happiness. Today encourages you to choose emotional growth over staying where you've already outgrown the situation.
Lucky Color: Sea Green
Ritual: Write down one thing you're ready to leave behind and tear the paper into pieces before sunset.
Crystal: Smoky Quartz supports emotional release, grounding and peaceful transitions.
Energy Today: A burst of motivation, creativity or attraction can inspire a fresh beginning. If you've been waiting for the right moment to start something, today encourages you to take the first step.
Lucky Color: Orange
Ritual: Light an orange candle and write one new intention you want to activate during September.
Crystal: Carnelian supports courage, motivation and creative energy.
Energy Today: Happiness comes through emotional connection today. Family, friendships and romantic relationships can remind you what truly matters. Appreciate the people who make you feel accepted and supported.
Lucky Color: Golden Yellow
Ritual: At sunset, write three people or relationships you're grateful for and send one of them a genuine message.
Crystal: Rhodonite supports emotional harmony, compassion and loving relationships.
Energy Today: Recognition is possible for your efforts. Something you've been working toward may receive appreciation or positive attention. Allow yourself to acknowledge your success rather than immediately focusing on the next task.
Lucky Color: Royal Blue
Ritual: Write one achievement from the past month and place it beneath your crystal as a reminder of your progress.
Crystal: Sunstone supports confidence, visibility and personal success.
Energy Today: A difficult chapter may finally be reaching its natural conclusion. Don't keep reopening a situation that has already taught you its lesson. Accepting an ending can be the first step toward recovery.
Lucky Color: White
Ritual: Write one painful experience you no longer want to carry into the rest of September, then safely discard the paper.
Crystal: Black Obsidian supports release, grounding and emotional protection.
Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India.
She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space.
Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations.
Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path.
You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More