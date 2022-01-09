Taurus Daily Horoscope for January 9: Be proactive!

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today, you may start your day on a very strong note. You may want to create your own rules and then follow them too to raise your bar. Luckily, this may help you to broaden your horizons in almost every aspect of life. Your individuality is likely to make you stand out of the crowd and earn praise for it on the social front. Your sense of purpose is likely to help you reach your goals more quickly, even if they are far away from you. Blessed with a magnetic personality, you are capable of influencing people to perform better, which makes things easier for you in the long run. You may find it difficult to face reality, but you find a way along anyway. If you are looking to travel to far-off places, right now is the perfect time to explore the great outdoors.

Taurus Finance Today

On the financial front, a family business started as an additional source of income is likely to bring small gains. Your expenses are likely to increase as celebrations and festivities at home are likely to pinch your pocket.

Taurus Family Today

On the domestic front, you may spend blissful time in the company of family and friends. Your interpersonal relationships are likely to strengthen and children may bring joy with their happy activities.

Taurus Career Today

On the job front, you may not receive support from colleagues, which may make you work extra hours to get your work done. You may have to double up your efforts to win your seniors’ trust and also an impending promotion.

Taurus Health Today

On the health front, those suffering from chronic diseases are likely to find relief from discomfort. Light breathing exercises, coupled with yoga and meditation are likely to help you stay happy, healthy and fit.

Taurus Love Life Today

On the romantic front, those in a new relationship may have to put their egos aside to enjoy the bond. Trust and mutual understanding may become the keywords for the success and longevity of your love life.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

