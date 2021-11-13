Taurus Daily Horoscope for November 13: Some good news coming today

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

This is a good day and you may plan a business or leisure trip. Taurus, you are fun and okay in your own skin. You like pleasure and fun activities, so you may plan a get-together or trip with friends soon. Your friends enjoy your company as you know how to have an awesome time.

Some may take some time out in figuring out what they actually want to accomplish on the professional front. Those who have been very busy in the last few days, they may try to spend quality time with family or friends. Some may invest in property.



Taurus Finance Today

You have good financial condition, so you may plan spending money on an account for your family or house. Some good business deals or gains are predicted.

Taurus Family Today

Good news is indicated on the family front. You may spend most joyous moments with loved ones and discuss important matters related to your career or family planning with elders.

Taurus Career Today

A complicated task may keep you confused and you may find it hard to deci*9/de how to go with it. Some may not have control on the business front, but things and complicated business issues will be resolved soon.

Taurus Health Today

Some may be at their creative best and feel optimistic. You may be in a good mood. It seems the day can be a bit exciting and tiring as you may plan a road trip or long drive with loved ones today.

Taurus Love Life Today

You may get enough time to spend with your lover alone and discuss important matters. Those who are planning to get married with someone special, they may take initiatives by discussing it with elders in the family.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026